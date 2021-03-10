The FBI released footage of a person laying pipe bomb explosives before the Capitol Breach. Several of these homemade explosives were placed on the night before January 6.

Pipe Bomb Layer Caught on Camera Before Capitol Breach

This Capitol incident was the worst case of unrest that was proven not to be ex-president Trump's. Instead, this new video evidence points to a deeper plot on that day.

Last Tuesday, the FBI had sent out new footage of the person laying two pipe bombs within the Capitol Hill suburbs. The timestamp of the video read as January 5, which was the night before the Capitol incident, reported the Epoch Times.

When the authorities checked the homemade EODS or explosive ordnance devices at the Republican committee (RNC) headquarters and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters, no one knows why they were placed in these places and who did it.

Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director, based in the FBI's Washington field office, released a statement on the incident. He said the makeshift bombs that could have exploded would have resulted in injuries and killed someone outright. He asked for help from the public to find the culprit who placed these lethal devices. Identifying the suspect will ensure that no one will be hurt.

The #FBI has released a video of the person who placed pipe bombs placed near Capitol Hill between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on January 5. If you recognize this person’s gait, body language, or mannerisms, submit a tip at https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Tips can remain anonymous. @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/tCqM6ipVZz — FBI (@FBI) March 9, 2021

Experts at the Federal Bureau of Investigations say the explosive pipe bombs were laid at exactly 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 5. The exact location of the EODS was at the building that was close to the Capitol building. One of the bombs was hidden in an alley behind the RNC; another was installed on a DNC building bench park.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released the suspect's public pictures and other clues that might identify him. These were his shoes, devices, and kitchen timers, that will prompt anyone to come forward about the perpetrator's identity. In the video, the person wore light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo and wore a grey hooded sweatshirt. On his back was a backpack to carry the pipe bombs.

When the Capitol Police found the bomb found at the Republican committee headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department dealt with the one at the DNC. Steven Sund, who resigned later, gave the senate a debrief on the joint hearing incident.

Sund remarked that dealing with the two bombs was complicated, added that the FBI bomb squad had to deactivate them. More than one law enforcement body had to be involved, with an investigation ongoing.

Before the Capitol incident, the bombs were found and rendered safe before marchers went by. Later they were accused of being allegedly Trump supporters that were contradicted.

According to an acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the bomb was the real deal equipped with explosive igniters and timers. The EODS were foot-long pipes with end caps that had wiring going to the timer. Why no one ever detonated them was a mystery.

FBI officials are asking to watch the person who laid bombs before the Capitol Breach on January 5. A reward was offered if the information would lead to catching him.

