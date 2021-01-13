The Republicans heavily criticized the installation of metal detectors after the Capitol breach. Calling the installation that the Democrats insisted on.

DEMS have allowed the installation of metal detectors in the U.S. Capitol by the Capitol Police (USCP). The Republicans called it an overreaction that is uncalled.

According to Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), the DEMS are running amuck and overdoing political correctness. He told a reporter that there is no threat inside; it's outside. All the resources used inside cannot be applicable outside, reported The Epoch Times.

Davis (GOP) is a top member of the GOP House Committee on Administration with oversight authority over the U.S. Capitol Police. Adding that too many changes are made that is not what is needed. The necessary response that needs to be done is overlooked. Instead, security for specific concerns is preferred.

On January 12, a statement with a security briefing provided by the House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, and Acting U.S. Capitol Police Assistant Chief Sean Gallagher to those concerned.

House GOP members were informed that detectors had been installed and other security measures included in the briefing. The events on January 6 caused the installation of these measures.

During the events, protesters are still being ascertained if they are Trump supporters. Accusations that historic property was damaged inside, but most Trump protests are quiet and do not fit other protesters' style.

Large numbers overwhelmed the capitol police. About five people died during the incident. Fatalities are USCP Officer Brian Sicknick and protestor Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran; deadly force killed Babbitt. The Republicans should be consulted despite these events.

Several House GOP members were enraged at the DEMS's actions, who did not seem to care who paid for the equipment. Rep. Rodney Davis (GOP) raised his voice at the House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and was livid at the DEMS acts. He said the money spent on security is unnecessary. Adding it should have been under consultation, not decide without asking the minority members.

Davis was not the only GOP representative incensed at the callous decision by the DEMS last January 12, newly elected Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). made her sentiments clear.

She said that carrying her firearm is allowed by her office in Washington, D.C. and the Capitol complex. She added that having these metal detectors is useless, and its installation cannot suppress the unrest. It is another politicking move by DEMS Speaker Pelosi.

Boebert, for emphasis, tweeted that her conceal carry permit is given by the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police. She defends the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that allows all Americans to bear arms.

She publicly declares that she reserved the right to carry her gun anywhere in Washington D.C., even in the House chamber and Capitol Building.

Having the metal detectors are partly aimed to stop Boebert as a representative in the House chamber. Blodgett told house members that no access to armed members, which runs afoul with some opinions.

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) said it is not approved by the constitution based on "Article 1, Section 6". He called on the Republicans to protest the DEMS moves in the Capitol.

