The new Capitol Police Chief apologized for the force's unpreparedness during the January 6 breach last Tuesday. Capitol police were overwhelmed by rioters, allegedly Trump supporters, as claimed by media and the DEMS.

After the debacle on the day of the Joint Session in the Capitol building, the Capitol Police Force had to clean up its act, but it was evident something went awry on January 6.

According to the Capitol police head's replacement last Tuesday, she briefed about the Capitol incident saying on that day, the force was not expecting violence that ensued. When people went into the Capitol building, they even chatted with officers, and violence broke out unexpectedly, said The Epoch Times.

Closed-door briefing of Congress

The newly appointed Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman had a session with Congress members after the unfortunate incident during the Joint Session. Pittman stated a narrative commonly accepted by Washington members that it was a planned terrorist attack by now termed "Insurrectionists" or President Trump's alleged supporters.

Their main goal was to stop the counting of electoral college votes to prevent Biden from winning. But some dispute the common narrative on that day.

Federal authorities informed reporters that on January 6, no one knows how many people entered the building or if they were all Trump supporters or hidden members of Antifa who caused damage on that day.

Results of Capitol incident

Pittman, the new Capitol Police Chief, added that having failed to respond to the bursting unrest unsuccessfully, the tradeoff is securing the members of the upper and lower houses in the capitol building. They said that the ones who spearheaded (alleged they are all Trump supporters) the assault on officers made them bolder.

This was her remarks to the media via the House Appropriations Committee. The Police chief aired her apologies concerning the unfortunate events of that day, stating that the agency should have been more vigilant and prepared for such threats.

Reports of activities by certain groups say those were going to be part of the demonstrations. More intel claim that some individuals will carry weapons during the usually peaceful Trump groups.

She added there was always a risk that hostilities will happen and groups will target Congress.

Preparations by the U.S. Capitol Police

Changes were implemented on that day, just in case. One of them is more officers on that day, and the SWAT team already on point. But due to the number of people, they were overwhelmed. She told the lawmakers, a total of 1200 of the force had to deal with thousands, and it was a failed response.

The Chief added that the incident was not preventable and other factors were in play. Everyone had the right to demonstrate and be heard. But, she informed that changes had been made to avoid such unfortunate incidents in the Capital.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) criticized the force for their failure with no excuses. She added the committee would pursue changes in the agency.

Pittman is the new Capitol Police Chief after Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation on January 11.

