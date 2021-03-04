President Joe Biden was criticized for calling Republican governors "Neanderthals" for not falling in line with Democrat states. Most DEM states have the worst coronavirus cases, and in New York, the governor is facing sexual harassment charges.

The former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Biden's insult indelicate. She compared it to the 'deplorables' remark against Trump supporters, revealing the Democrats' disdain against Republicans.

GOPS are not letting off the president easy, as Psaki issued excuses for his outburst. Reports say that Biden made his usual indelicate remarks after two Republican governors removed COVID-19 restrictions. Making these decisions to remove mask mandates and kickstarted their state's economies, said the Epoch Times.

These governors choose to ignore what Democrats are doing, as vaccinations rise and hospitalizations fall with vaccines. They don't want to let an already festering economy worsen the condition of their states. Many Democratic states follow the mandates of Fauci, and the government is not getting better.

Last Wednesday, Biden had something to say about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), who are not getting in line with the administration policies. He remarked they are wrong and said that it was Neanderthal thinking it was okay. The White House wants everyone to hide from the coronavirus, even with COVID-19 vaccines.

Reeves did not let President Joe Biden off the hook for the uncalled-for remark and shot back. He said that Mississippians don't need anyone to decide for them. He added that the President does not decide for all Americans, nor even insult them.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), another Republican, tore into Biden's off remarks. He said that it was 'Neanderthal thinking' for Governor Newsom, another Democrat in California, to keep everyone in their caves for a year.

Patrick added it is 'Neanderthal thinking,' when Democrat Governor [Andrew] Cuomo of New York sent many old people to their deaths. About 12,000 people died, and the Democrat governor lied to everyone, and the biased media kept silent.

Biden calls Republican governors Neanderthals who wanted the best for their states. Compared to Cuomo and Newsom, his reaction was selective. He avoided saying any about the DEMS governors' failures.

McEnany, an analyst at Fox network, on "Fox & Friends" said that Joe Biden is not keen on giving freedom and is not really the uniter but the opposite. He called the conservatives Neanderthals, which Hillary Clinton did when she insulted Trump supporters. She called every supporter of Trump a deplorable in 2015.

Last Thursday, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to damage Biden's indelicacies. When asked if he thinks it could have been better handled and if calling anyone names help get the White House agenda, she sidestepped the issue of the aggrieved insult and pushed it aside. She said it was the behavior of Neanderthals, nothing else more.

Biden calls himself the uniter, which puts his remark in direct contrast to his goals. The Biden White House has many missteps of late, and Psaki has been doing PR to obliviate them.

She defended President Joe Biden from his remark that put him in a difficult place. He uses the pandemic as alleged by his critics to avoid being questioned.

