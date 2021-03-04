The lone Democrat, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), told the press why he was against the H. R. 1 Bill. He had misgiving about parts of the bill that did not sit right.

Lone Democrat Explains Vote Against Bill

H. R. 1 Bill is called the "For the People Act of 2021" authored by Rep. John P. Sarbanes (D-MD-3) on January 4, 2021. This bill aims to modernize elections from the registration of voters up until the election proper.

In March, Rep. Bennie Thompson decided the bill sponsored by his fellow Democrat was ill wrought. Many of the GOP scoured the bill for how it was made to ensure democrats will have a sure shot at winning during the midterms.

In a surprise turn of events, Thompson decided that voting for the bill was not appropriate. This was another case that the DEMs are ramrodding changes to prevent the rout of Senate, and House seats like last elections, reported the Epoch Times.

According to Thompson, many of his constituents were aware of the impact of parts in the H.R. 1 bill. One of the unacceptable parts is how it would affect the cost of public finances. It seems there would-be unnecessary spending to comply with the alleged voter reform; he cited in an email.

Democrats are forgoing the public's interest by forcing the states to comply, which is not meant for them.

The H.R. 1 Bill indicates it will need congressional redistricting done and conducted through independent commissions, a three-way judge court. This looks on the shady side with elements like independent commissions or even three judges that Democrats can influence.

Next is the provision that membership application processes for any citizen of the state are not Democratic. It is mentioned that anyone who has been involved in political offices, candidates, and those who have been involved in political campaigns are not allowed. This allows the DEMS to limit the participation of those involved with the GOP.

The bill says that a non-partisan agency chooses six members, but this process only complicates the process. It should be composed of two Republicans and two Democrats chosen from a random pool.

Next, they place members from their parties, but the process is too complicated and takes too many resources. Overall, the commission members are not allowed to be partisan to any affiliation and details that make no sense. For the GOP, these parts of the bill are not acceptable.

One more blatant part is the campaign finances and how to go about it. One recent report about dark money and the campaign of Joe Biden comes to mind if this would prevent getting finances that way. However, the DEMS have always set a double standard.

The H.R. 1 bill is against the Citizens' United Supreme Court decision and wants to change the constitution. There are enough laws in the present constitution to do that. This is similar to the DEMS wanting to take out the Filibuster, but they can get away with partisan votes on favorable bills.

Now, the DEMs, through their bill, want to limit the raising and spending of money to influence elections as part of their bill. The GOP charges the DEMs are making have arbitrary changes that will need unnecessary funds. This is why lone Democrat Thompson voted against it.

