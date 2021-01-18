Trump Prepares to Offer at Least 100 Pardons and Commutations Before He Leaves the Office

President Donald Trump prepares to offer pardon or reduce more than 100 people's prison sentences before leaving office.

The national news reports project that Trump plans to pardon over 100 people before leaving office this week. On Sunday, Trump held a meeting at the White House to finish the pardons list, as per the Washington Post. The meeting held by Trump involved his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and other aides.

Trump pardoned a host of former aides and associates in late December. It includes former national security adviser Michael Flynn, father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Trump plans to issue pardons for "high-profile rappers, white collar criminals, ond others," sources told CNN. Pardons could come for the former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who's dating Trump Jr., former New York Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, senior adviser Stephen Mille and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Besides, the president considers a final round of pardons and clemencies that may be closer to home. The prospect that Trump may try to pardon himself, senior aides, or other family members is said to be the subject of internal White House talks as he continues to face legal challenges.

Does Trump plan to pardon himself?

Since the election, President Donald Trump has brought it up several times. However, it is unclear if he has discussed it since the January 6 Capitol building riot where many Trump supporters stormed that place, The New York Times reported.

Trump can pardon himself, but that powers are limited to federal crimes and not state crimes. New York state prosecutors have allegedly been looking into Trump and his businesses for potential financial crimes.

Trump's eldest children have not been involved in a federal investigation

Among those, Trump is also considering pardoning his three eldest children; Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. A pardon is also to consider Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The president's children have not been charged with any crimes, and they are not known to be involved in a federal investigation, as per the Washington Post.

Last month, Frank O Bowman, legal expert and University of Missouri professor, told the TEGNA VERIFY team that a president could not pardon someone for crimes committed after the pardon has been made.

Who will Trump pardon on his last day in office?

According to SCMP, the source who wants to remain anonymous, said Trump does not plan to pardon himself and his family members, another subject he discussed privately with advisers. A source familiar with the effort said that the president is opting not to issue a pardon for himself but prepares an expansive list of over 100 pardons for release.

Trump privately debated whether he will take the extraordinary step of issuing a pardon for himself, White House advisers said. But some administration officials warned Trump against self-pardon as it would make him look guilty.

A prominent eye doctor from Palm Beach, Dr. Salomon Melgen, who is in prison after being convicted of dozens of health care fraud, is expected to be on the clemency list.

The source said clemencies are expected to be issued on Trump's last day in office on Tuesday. Reportedly, Trump would not attend the traditional inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Instead, he will leave on Wednesday morning to start his post-presidency in Florida. At noon on Wednesday, Trump's presidency will end.

