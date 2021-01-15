Report: Trump Plans to Leave Washington DC in the Morning of Inauguration Day

President Donald Trump will be leaving Washington in the morning of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration day.

Trump plans an event outside Washington, source says

Trump will leave Washington D.C next Wednesday just before Biden's inauguration to start his post-presidential life in Florida. On Friday, a source familiar with the issue said that the president plans to leave the White House on the morning of January 20. he refused to abide with the tradition and participation in the the ceremonial transfer of power, the ABC News reported.

The source added that Trump, who announced plans not to attend Biden's inauguration, is instead planning an event outside Washington where Air Force One is headquartered. According to the Associated Press, the events may include a 21-gun salute, military band, red carpet, and color guard.

The event is understood to take place on January 20, while officials consider the elaborate state visit-style send-off, as per the AP. Then, Trump will fly to Palm Beach, Florida, to start his post-presidency at his Mar-a-Lago club, the insider said.

The president's inauguration rehearsal on Thursday was reportedly postponed due to security fears. The president-elect's run-through was supposedly on Sunday but has been pushed to Monday. Biden is set to have a train journey from Wilmington, Delaware, to D.C. However, schedules have been halted over threats of violence, sources said to Politico.

FBI director warned of possible nationwide violence during the inauguration

Hours after FBI Director Chris Wray warned of possible armed violence nationwide on Biden's inauguration, the postponement came. Wray said in the first briefing since the January 6 riot, "When we talk about potential threats, we have to say that we are seeing an extensive amount of online chatter about a number of events surrounding the inauguration."

Since rioters stormed the Capitol building last week, law enforcement officers have locked down the area. Over 20,000 National Guard members are deployed at the Capitol, and thousands of Guardsmen sleep on the building floor.

White House aides plan to work for Trump

Sources told Reuters that the plan could change as it remains unclear if Trump would speak on Wednesday. Trump is likely to be in Florida by the time Biden is inaugurated midday on Wednesday.

Several White House aides reportedly plan to work for Trump as the former real estate tycoon works to retain his clout in the Republican Party. Some advisers urged the president to host Biden for a White House meeting before the inauguration day. However, an administration official said that there had been no sign that Trump will do that.

