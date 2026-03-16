Trump Reportedly Considering Operation In Iran That Could Require Boots On The Ground

President Donald Trump is considering an operation to seize Iran's key oil infrastructure in Kharg Island, something that would require having boots on the ground, according to a new report.

Axios detailed that such a move could take place if most of the world's tankers remain unable to go through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of Tehran's ongoing blockade of the key waterway.

The U.S. Central Command said it conducted "precision strikes" on 90 military targets in Kharg Island while "preserving the oil infrastructure." "I didn't do anything having to do with the energy lines, because having to rebuild that would take years," Trump said about the strikes.

The outlet noted that only Iranian crude going to China has been able to go through the strait over the past days. However, Trump said on Saturday that the U.S. would form a coalition of countries that would send warships to the area to escort ships. He called on China, France, Japan, the U.S. and South Korea to help.

"We are talking to other countries about policing the straits. It will be nice to have other countries policing with us. We will help. We are getting a good response," Trump told press aboard the Air Force One.

He went on to note that some countries have declined the demand but the mission will be "small" because Tehran has "very little firepower left." Trump threatened NATO countries that don't comply, telling FT: "If there's no response or if it's a negative response, I think it will be very bad for the future of NATO." No country has publicly announced its support for the coalition.

Trump has so far rejected making a deal to end the war, saying on Saturday that "terms aren't good enough yet" even if Tehran wants to end the conflict.

Originally published on Latin Times