Tech

Adobe Settles US Lawsuit, Offers $75 Million in Free Services to Users

Adobe settles the lawsuit involving its subscription-cancelation fiasco.

By
Adobe to Unveil New Terms of Service After AI Model Training Concerns

Adobe has now chosen to settle the lawsuit filed by United States regulators, centering on the difficult processes that users had to go through to cancel subscriptions.

Adobe Settles: US Users Get Free Services Worth $75M

Adobe explained in their latest statement that they have chosen to settle the lawsuit that was filed against them by United States regulators for their hard-to-cancel subscriptions.

The company revealed that they are now agreeing to settle for $150 million, with $75 million of this to be made to the US government in civil penalties. $75 million will be returned to the public in the form of free services.

"We have agreed to provide $75 million worth of services for free to customers who qualify. We will proactively reach out to the affected customers once the appropriate filings with the Court are made and accepted," said the company.

Not all users will get the free services from Adobe as only those who were affected by the company's actions will benefit as part of their settlement agreement.

That said, the company did not reveal what kind of services affected users would receive once the settlement is finalized.

Adobe's Subscription Cancelation Fiasco

In 2024, the US government filed a lawsuit against Adobe for its deceptive subscription terms that made it hard for customers to cancel.

Regulators said that Adobe's practices violated the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA) for failing to clearly disclose subscription terms.

The lawsuit centered on Adobe's hard-to-cancel subscriptions that take users to many forms of messaging that urge them to stay.

Moreover, there is also the deceptive "annual" subscription that users may pay monthly for lower fees, but it essentially locks them in for an entire year's subscription with a hidden cancellation fee.

This hidden fee worth hundreds of dollars for those who opt out earlier than the annual period.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Adobe
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Administration Has Arrested Hundreds of Dreamers, Says Over 90% of Them Had Criminal Histories

Trump Reportedly Considering Operation In Iran That Could Require Boots On The Ground

Italy's Court Upholds Citizenship Limits, Millions Lose Automatic Right
Italy's Court Upholds Citizenship Limits, Millions will Lose Automatic Recognition
Adobe to Unveil New Terms of Service After AI Model Training Concerns
Adobe Settles US Lawsuit, Offers $75 Million in Free Services to Users
El Willy, Chihuahua
Mexican Officials Discover More Clandestine Graves; Dozens Of Bodies Found In Chihuahua
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cites Good Behavior, Family Obligations in Plea
Diddy's Legal Team Demands Immediate Release— Says 'Sentence Four Times Higher Than Normal'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice