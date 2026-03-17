High School Student Accused of Murdering 68-Year-Old Nurse Told Investigators He 'Wanted To Kill Someone for a Long Time'

A Massachusetts high school senior accused of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old nurse in what authorities call a random home invasion told investigators he had "wanted to kill someone for a long time," according to newly released court documents.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Anthony DeMayo, a student at Bishop Fenwick High School, has been charged with murder and armed home invasion in the killing of Janet Swallow inside her Danvers home.

He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in Salem District Court on Friday and has been ordered held without bail. A judge also directed that he undergo a mental health evaluation at a state hospital to determine his competency, according to People.

Police in nearby Lynn first encountered DeMayo after reports of a suspicious person and found him walking while carrying a blood-covered knife, according to a statement of facts filed in court.

Authorities say he then told officers he had killed someone and led them to Swallow's address on Amherst Street in Danvers. Inside, investigators found Swallow dead in her bedroom from apparent stab wounds.

According to police reports and court filings, DeMayo allegedly stated that he had planned the act "for a long time" and "wanted to kill someone for a long time," Komo News reported.

Investigators say he told them he drove through several communities before stopping in Danvers, where he picked a house after noticing a nearby construction site with a gray portable toilet. He allegedly said he broke in by ripping a window screen and climbing into the kitchen before attacking Swallow as she slept.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker has said there is no known connection between DeMayo and Swallow and has described the attack as random.

Swallow, an ICU nurse at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, had lived in the neighborhood for decades and was described by colleagues as a dedicated caregiver. Grieving friends and neighbors have created a memorial in front of her home as the community awaits further court proceedings in the case, as per Law and Crime.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald