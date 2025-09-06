U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

By Margioni BERMUDEZ
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities AFP

Andry Hernandez jumped through hoops to claim asylum in the United States, hopeful of beginning a new life with an American man he met on Instagram -- only to be doomed by an innocent pair of wrist tattoos that landed him in a brutal El Salvador prison.

Andry, a 32-year-old gay make-up artist and stylist, became one of the faces of US President Donald Trump's migrant crackdown when he was arrested and deported with 251 other Venezuelans to El Salvador's Terrorist Confinement Center (CECOT).

During his four months in the mega-prison he was physically and psychologically tortured.

"He sacrificed himself for love," Paul Diaz, Andry's Philadelphia love interest -- whom he never got to meet -- told AFP in a telephone interview.

He feels "very responsible" for Andry's suffering, he added.

Andry and Paul, a 49-year-old psychologist of Puerto Rican origin, met online two years ago and quickly fell for each other.

"He is like half of my being," Andry, a sensitive man with large brown eyes, told AFP in an interview at his home in the Venezuelan Andes.

Within months of their digital hook-up, they were making plans for Andry to join Paul in Philadelphia.

Andry set out in 2024 with two identical bracelets, one for him and his intended.

He braved criminal gangs and wild animals in the Darien jungle before making his way up through Central America and Mexico to the US border.

His first attempt to enter the United States ended in failure. Andry was detained and deported to Mexico.

It was then that he learned about the the CBP One app, which migrants used under former president Joe Biden's administration to apply for asylum from Mexico.

On August 29, 2024, he crossed back onto US soil for his asylum appointment, citing persecution over his sexuality in Venezuela.

"I did it!" he thought when he saw the US flag fluttering over the San Ysidro border crossing.

But two crowns tattooed on his wrists, representing the Catholic feast of Three Kings Day -- a major fixture in his hometown of Capacho Nuevo for which Andry designs costumes -- became his downfall.

US authorities pounced on the tattoos as proof of his alleged membership of Venezuela's powerful Tren de Aragua crime syndicate and detained him.

"On that day I thought about my parents, about Paul and all that I had risked to finally end up with nothing," he said softly, his voice tinged with regret.

Paul hired a lawyer to try secure Andry's release, emphasizing that he had no criminal record.

But Trump's return to the White House on a promise to carry out the largest migrant deportation operation in US history sealed Andry's fate.

In March 2025, he was among a group of 252 Venezuelans flown to CECOT after Trump invoked a rarely used wartime laws to expel them to El Salvador in shackles.

The group was kept at CECOT in brutal conditions for four months before being exchanged for a group of US citizens and residents held in Venezuela.

After his release Andry went public with allegations of being beaten and sexually assaulted by prison guards.

He told AFP that he forced to perform oral sex on one officer and that another sexually assaulted him with a baton.

On his return to Capacho Nuevo in July he received a hero's welcome and, with the help of his family, began recovering from his ordeal.

He still talks regularly with Paul by video call and has plans to meet him in Colombia, but is also thinking about opening a beauty salon in Capacho.

"You have to face reality. He's there, I'm here," he said, his eyes welling with tears, while assuring that if given the chance to emigrate to the United States, "I would go."

Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero migrated to the United States to live with a man he met online and further his career as a make-up artist but was deported to a brutal prison in El Salvador, where he says he was sexually assaulted
Venezuelan stylist Andry Hernandez Romero migrated to the United States to live with a man he met online and further his career as a make-up artist but was deported to a brutal prison in El Salvador, where he says he was sexually assaulted AFP
Andry Hernandez Romero displays the tattoos he says US authorities wrongly associated with the powerful Venezuelan Tren de Aragua crime gang
Andry Hernandez Romero displays the tattoos he says US authorities wrongly associated with the powerful Venezuelan Tren de Aragua crime gang AFP
Most Read
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

Maduro Claims Venezuela Will 'Stand Tall' Against 'A New Imperialistic Ramming' After Attack Against Vessel That Killed 11

Tesla Launches Robotaxi iOS App: Join the Waitlist for Autonomous
Tesla Launches Robotaxi iOS App: Join the Waitlist for Autonomous Rides
Conservative tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul was confirmed as Thailand's next prime minister by parliament on Friday
Conservative Tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul Confirmed as Thailand's Next Prime Minister
Claudine Gay accused the Trump administration of attacking higher education institutions
Ex-Harvard President Warns Trump Threatens Independent Thought
President Trump Meets With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung
South Korean President Escalates After Trump Summit, Vows to Target 'Far-Right' Critics, Including Americans
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice