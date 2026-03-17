Marco Rubio Says Economic Changes Announced By Cuban Regime Are 'Not Dramatic Enough'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said economic changes so far announced by the Cuban regime are "not dramatic enough" as the Trump administration continues to put pressure on Havana.

Speaking to press in the Oval Office, Rubio addressed a question about whether the U.S. is seeking regime change in the country.

He replied that the country "has an economy that doesn't work in a political and governmental system."

"So they have to change dramatically," Rubio said. "What they announced yesterday is not dramatic enough. It's not going to fix it," he added.

Havana announced changes to its economic structure to avoid complete collapse, and is now set to allow nationals living abroad to invest in the private sector and own businesses in their homeland.

Cuba's deputy prime minister and minister of foreign trade and investment, Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, told NBC News that the ongoing blockade by the United States is hindering the strategy from coming to fruition.

"Cuba is open to having a fluid commercial relationship with U.S. companies as well with Cubans residing in the United States and their descendants," Fraga said, adding that the reform seeks to create what he described as a "dynamic business environment" that could help revive multiple sectors of Cuba's economy.

"This extends beyond the commercial sphere. It also applies to investments — not only small investments, but also large investments, particularly in infrastructure," Fraga added.

Elsewhere, a new report published by The New York Times claimed that the administration is moving to achieve its goals in the country without regime change in a similar way it did in Venezuela earlier this year.

The government is reportedly seeking the removal of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel but not seeking action against members of the Castro family.

Some Trump officials told the outlet that removing Diaz-Canel could allow structural changes in the country that he is reluctant to allow given his hardline views. They signaled to Cuban negotiators that the president must go but are leaving next steps to Havana.

Originally published on Latin Times