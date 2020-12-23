The soon to be Hall of Famer and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will appear in his 300th regular-season NFL game this Saturday, wherein he will maneuver a possible win against the Detroit Lions.

The 43-year-old Brady will become the third non-kicker to ever reach the 300 games plateau mark during their NFL careers as Brett Favre appeared in 302 regular-season games during his career with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.

The current titleholder of the most career game is Jerry Rice, who has 303 career games under the organizations of Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers.

With only two remaining games left in the regular season, Brady will have to wait until next year to pass Rice and Favre on the all-time list.

Another player, George Blanda, actually played 340 games in his entire career, a record. However, there is an asterisk to that record. While he played for ten years as a quarterback for Houston Oilers and Chicago Bears, in the last nine seasons of his career, which started at the age of 40, he was mostly assigned as a kicker for the Raiders, The New York Post reported.

Playing for over 25 seasons in the NFL, Morten Andersen is the all-time leader in career games. He appeared in 382 games, wherein he played for Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants.

In terms of playing with only one team, Jason Hanson holds the record as he made his 327 career game appearances under the Detroit Lions.

Brady has appeared in 41 career playoffs games, which means if it will be added, he has a current total of 340 appearances combined, based on the information from the Patriot's website.

Read also: Rose Bowl Moves to Texas Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

History Rewritten

After throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns in their 45-20 win against the Raiders in Las Vegas, Brady made NFL History again on Sunday as he surpassed Drew Brees at the all-time leaderboard for passing touchdowns. The game's last touchdown brought his career tally to 559 regular-season touchdown passes, just ahead of Brees' 558 record.

Despite doubts about his performance due to his age, Brady managed to stay on top of the touchdown passes list with 18, which is second to Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, who tallied 22 touchdown passes so far this season.

Brady, one of the most decorated quarterbacks, has rewritten NFL history books several times in his career as his two-decade ongoing career has already secured Super Bowl Rings in a record nine Super Bowl appearances, NBC Sports reported.

No one has racked up more wins in the regular season as a quarterback than the record set by Brady with 224, and that is aside from his 17 division titles, 41 playoff starts, and 30 postseason wins, which also stays on top of the record books. With his plays still going strong, Brady will likely be rewriting more of the NFL's history.

Related article: James Harden Throws Ball at Rockets Rookie, per Report

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.