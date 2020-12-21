Not only desperation in lowering taxes and having more freedom are the ones living in California, as they are also thirsty individuals of the game of football.

One of college football's most prestigious annual bowl games, the Rose Bowl used to be played on its stadium in Pasadena, California, will no longer be played there. This season of the game will be moved to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which also the home of the Dallas football team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The reason behind the said move is the ongoing safety and social distancing measures imposed in the state of California wherein spectators are still not allowed at any facility of sporting events because of the ongoing global health crisis.

College Football Playoffs executive director Bill Hancock shared to a source that the game in Dallas will still be played in the afternoon window on the eve of New Year. They are pleased that loved ones and parents will now be able to see their students playing the game they love, Fox News reported.

The source also added that the decision of the game's movement was an effect of the recent complaints from teams who are stating that the Rose Bowl will not be able to accommodate all of the family members and due to the imposed COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California.

According to ESPN, Even the head coach of Notre Dame, coach Brian Kelly, suggested that his team boycott the Rose Bowl if they were invited to play in the game and parents were prohibited from attending.

According to a source, the said league requested an exemption to the coronavirus-related restrictions on spectators. However, the request was denied by the local officials.

Since 1916, the Rose Bowl game has been played every year. The last time it was played outside the soil of California was during 1942; it was when the game was also moved due to safety concerns, not because of a threat of a pandemic but due to the concerns weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

To keep the players safe from any possible terrorist attacks, the game was moved and took place in Durham's city in North Carolina.

The prestigious bowl games are still not finalized as for this season, on the College Football Playoffs semifinal games, the Alabama Crimson Tide will battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, while the winner of the Rose Bowl will then face the winner of the other semifinal game, either from teams of Ohio State Buckeyes or the Clemson Tigers, in the College Football National Championship game, Fox News reported.

On the other hand, Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacted to the news heard regarding the relocation of the Rose Bowl, who shared and stated that now football is fleeing California.

