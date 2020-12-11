China and the Swiss government have a deal to return Chinese citizens to the mainland legally. Most of it is secret knowledge only know to officials on both sides.

A secret deal between the Swiss and Chinese is to allow Chinese security agents to enter without restrictions in Switzerland.

According to Safeguard Defenders, an Asia-focused human rights NGO had a copy of a report published on December 9 and called the five-year readmission agreement that will run from December 2015 and end on December 7 in 2020. It outlines the procedure to be followed by Chinese representatives and how to interview Chinese nationals that face deportation, reported the Epoch Times.

A readmission agreement is part of international law that allows most governments to share info about suspected illegal immigrants. In some instances, they will enable conditions where agents will be with to-be-deported citizens.

Safeguard Defenders said the Chinese agreement is under pretenses based on their analysis. Despite its public appearances, that isn't true because it is different from standard readmission agreements when looked at from another point of view.

This particular agreement was not publicized until August 2020, after the Swiss German-language newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung exposed the clandestine agreement. Many officials are asking why the Swiss kept this from everyone and kept it from getting published. There are 50 agreements of the same kind with 50 countries that are the Swiss government website.

Terms of the Sino agreement

Chinese agents can only spend two weeks in the country with the Swiss authorities' invitation to identify Chinese citizens illegally staying.

Next will be the report to be used by officials in reference to the Chinese embassy should that person be deported to China.

But there is a catch, which is that Chinese agents need not verify the information they have. Otherwise, they can give the Swiss false information and act on it with no hindrance.

One dubious part of the agreement includes confidentiality of the agent's identity, and the agent can go about without official status or official capacity.

The signee of the agreement is China's Ministry of Public Security that controls China's police force. They have similar arrangements in other countries too.

Worst is the lack of legal rights of refugees that are standard in most readmission agreements. But this was defended when four asylum seekers were deported in 2016.

Specifics of the agreement

One concern of Safeguard Defenders is that Chinese agents can get a tourist visa, visits can be on unofficial duty. It gives free rein to go all over Europe and cause concern.

Agents sent are mostly Chinese police, not ordinary immigration officers, as the NGO should say. That will raise some concerns as to the CCPs intentions in another country. The Chinese regime in 2014 had "Operation Fox Hunt" to return all fugitives and dissidents, who were persona non-grata with CPP that was started by the Ministry of Public Security.

The Chinese were doing everything in the book to compel and force their targets to push cooperation or self-repatriation to the PRC (People's Republic of China). US officials caught up with these agents who tried to force a New Jersey resident to go back to China. Five were arrested on US soil, but three escaped to China.

This deal between the Swiss government and China is questionable, shows the lengths the CCP goes.

