Pompeo says that U.S. colleges are getting money from the Chinese Communist Party, and they are stealing the I.T. under their noses. They use the technology against America and freedom-loving nations.

China, according to experts, is involved in several levels that governments need to recognize. He spoke at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Last December 9, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed China for efforts to donate to American colleges and steal the research and technology, claiming it as their own. He said all these are done by the CCP clandestinely as part of their strategy to become dominant, reported The Epoch Times.

He cited that one of the ways for the communists is to hook colleges on commie cash, which is not as innocent as it seems. It begins when Chinese influence is aggressive and will do its best to subvert U.S. research institutions.

Lacking the capacity for leading-edge tech, they steal that jeopardizes the academia and student's academic freedom. Another is to let the money talk so that school leaders will suppress campus freedom at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

It is a fact that the CCP is intentionally ruining higher education that fits their agenda that will hobble America in the future. Their subterfuge is to lessen American freedoms and compromise national security. He added that everything underhanded ploy or stratagem that the communists used would be wrong for the U.S. It is happening now, and Beijing will best us, Pompeo stressed.

State Secretary Pompeo mentions a recent probe by the Department of Education revealed that U.S. colleges and universities got the Chinese Communist Party that was nearly $1.5 billion in contracts and gifts.

He blasted the CCP, saying they cannot steal American I.T. to become a military superpower or brainwash everyone, buying off schools and covering up their clandestine activities.

The case of Vera Zhou is an example of the CCP's influence in American colleges. She was a legal U.S. resident and a student of the University of Washington and Chinese minority. Visited China in 2017 and was forced into a reeducation camp by the CCP for five months. She got on the internet with a VPN and asked for help via the university's website. Both her mother and an activist asked for help.

He used the case of Vera Zhou to highlight Beijing's influence on American colleges. Zhou, a U.S. resident, was a student at the University of Washington and a Hui Muslim ethnic minority.

While on a visit back to China in 2017, she was placed in a "reeducation camp" for five months. She was caught using a virtual private network (VPN) software to circumvent China's firewall and access the U.S. university's website.

Her mother and a Chinese rights activist pleaded with the university for help. A university representative names Sarah Castro did not want to risk a deal with China. The school denied China's endowment, which affects the fate of a legal U.S. resident.

Pompeo said the CCP allowed her return to the U.S., but the university sat back. It is proof that the Chinese Communist Party has bought U.S. Colleges.

