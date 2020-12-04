Prince Harry had an adorable moment with a child while out tree shopping with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was mistaken for a staff member while shopping for a Christmas tree from a local seller in California.

Prince Harry Mistaken as Salesman

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Montecito on Tuesday, where they encountered the young customer who had no idea of his background. A Twitter user posted the funny story regarding Prince Harry's encounter with the little boy.

The royal pair planned to keep their shopping "low-key." A staff member took to Twitter regarding the incident.

They were shopping for Christmas on Wednesday and purchased their Christmas tree for the holiday, reported Geo News.

The Twitter user, who works as a salesperson at the Christmas tree lot, confirmed in a tweet, later deleted, that the duke and duchess came to them and bought a Christmas tree.

Prince Harry and Markle were searching for a festive fir to decorate their £11 million California mansion.

According to the salesman, the Sussexes' agent had arranged for the royals to select a tree when his shop was meant to be empty.

The Twitter user further narrated there was another family there alongside the couple with their little son at the time when the royals were inside.

The salesman, James Almaguer, described Prince Harry as a "chill lad" and Markle as "very kind."

Almaguer wrote on Twitter, "Megan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas tree. It was anticlimactic, but a very, very interesting experience," reported Eve.

Prince Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, were able to shop without attracting too much attention, which is exactly the kind of privacy they sought after their announcement to renounce their duties as senior working members of the royal family early January this year. Given what transpired to Prince Harry at the tree barn, it appeared their wish was granted.

Almaguer added, "We had our lot empty when they got there -- their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down," reported Mirror.

"There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is. They seems like very nice people honestly. Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I'm really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get. Very appreciative."

Prince Harry, Markle, and their 19-month-old son Archie are planning to celebrate the holidays in the United States for the first time this year. They previously celebrated two Christmases with the Queen and the rest of the royal family at the Sandringham Estate. In 2019, they rented a house on Vancouver Island in Canada to spend quality time with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

Though Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly given her blessing to Prince Harry and Markle to miss the big family event this year, there were some raised eyebrows regarding the move.

