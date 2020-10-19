Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are confirmed to be slated to return to the United Kingdom. Their purpose, however, is not to spend time with the royal family for the holidays.

The former senior royals are scheduled to return to Britain in January 2021 before the Duchess of Sussex's court appearance. They will not be spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham.

Returning to the UK But Not For the Holidays

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry will be spending Christmas in their new Montecito home. The couple would then visit the UK in time for Markle's High Court case against the "Mail on Sunday." The High Court case will begin on January 11.

The "Suits" actress, who is suing the newspaper for contravening copyright due to publishing a private letter she penned to her father, must be present in court, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contrary to reports that emerged, the Frogmore Cottage staff is not gearing for a visit from Prince Harry. Meeting up with Queen Elizabeth II is not on his list of engagements.

After renouncing their membership as senior working members of the royal family earlier this year, the Sussexes have embarked on their new life in America. The pair have started their own production company and negotiated a nine-figure deal with streaming giant Netflix, reported Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

They live in their $14 million (£10.7 million) Montecito mansion in California after quitting stepping down as senior royals.

It is claimed that they will snub Queen Elizabeth II for the second year in a row. They will celebrate their first Christmas in the United States after spending the occasion in Canada in 2019. Days after, both are expected to travel to Britain.

They will be isolated for two weeks before the duchess starts her High Court case against the "Mail on Sunday" on January 11. Prince Harry and Markle reportedly plan to isolate in Windsor's Frogmore Cottage.

In December 2019, the photos of the Sussexes and Cambridges emerging Sandringham church saw them being dubbed the "Fab Four." They were the lead narrative across national broadsheets the next day. Aside from 2019 and 2012, when Prince Harry served in Afghanistan, he has never celebrated Christmas away from Queen Elizabeth II's Norfolk house.

Prince Harry and Markle would travel to the UK in the time frame between Christmas and the New Year.

Royal fans were speculating that the couple would be meeting with the Queen, but it turned out to not be happening, reported Geo News.

Markle would possibly see her father, Thomas Markle, personally in court. She has not seen him for over two years because of personal family drama.

Numerous conflicting reports have surfaced whether or not Prince Harry and Markle are flying to the UK. A source told Us Weekly that "Frogmore Cottage has been prepped for Harry's holiday arrival in December" while another source told Entertainment Tonight that they are "not returning anytime soon," reported Cosmopolitan.

