Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, reportedly came to realize his true feelings for Princess Diana after her car accident that resulted in her death, according to a friend. While the pair's love story is quite hazy, Princess Diana's friend and healer Simone Simmons alleged they shared a connection.

Real Feelings for Princess Diana Dawned After Her Death

According to a royal expert, Prince Charles and Princess Diana shared "genuine happiness" in the early years of their marriage. This is notwithstanding "The Crown's" depiction of the former couple as doomed from the beginning.

Due to "The Crown's" inaccuracy, Queen Elizabeth II's former Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter stated the series should come with a health warning at the start of the show.

Camilla Parker Bowles Was 'Happy to Remain in the Shadows'

Prince Charles liked Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, partly because she was happy to remain in his shadows rather than stealing the spotlight as he felt Princess Diana did.

In the 4th season of "The Crown," Prince Charles (played by Josh O'Connor) is depicted as openly resentful of Princess Diana's fame amid the pair's tour to Australia.

"The Crown" also depicted a real-life instance involving the pair. When asked whether the former couple were in love in an interview, Princess Diana responded, "Of course," before Charles remarked, "Whatever 'in love' means," reported Express.

Simmons disclosed, "Charles only realised he loved her after she died. I don't think he realised how much he loved Diana until she was gone. She was the first person who showed him real love," reported Geo News.

Many royal experts claim Prince Charles did love Diana. A royal photographer Kent Gavin underscored that there were "happy times," and they were in love in the early days.

Simmons added that Princess Diana also loved Prince Charles, and if the situation were different, they would be together as of now. She claimed that the former royal couple had the same sense of humor and shared an interest in "complementary medicine," organic farming, and organic food.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly had a rocky relationship, fraught with conflict and infidelity.

Princess Diana tragically passed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, one year after their divorce.

When the Princess of Wales was asked if Bowles was a factor in the downfall of their marriage, the princess bluntly responded, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," reported BBC.

Five years after their memorable wedding, their marriage had started to be problematic. After the divorce, she established a friendly relationship with her former husband.

According to Simmons, following the divorce, Prince Charles found a good friend in Princess Diana who understood him. She believed that if they had given each other time and space to heal, their affection for each other would lead them to reunite.

