The Apple iPhone 13's rumor mill is already kicking into gear after the iPhone 12 models have just been released. While the iPhone 13 is slated for 2021, the leaks have already surfaced, Apple could be planning to make yet another controversial design decision next year.

It also sounds like Apple will cast a large shadow over its contemporary phones scheduled to be released in 2021.

iPhone 13 Rumors

It is already expected that 2021's iPhone would add a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching the feature that Samsung added to 2020's Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 families.

Ever since Apple introduced the MagSafe accessory to iPhone 12 models, some talk that the next models of the iPhone 13 series could go entirely portless or in the direction of full wireless charging. Phone leaker, Jon Prosser, mentioned in a YouTube video that one model of the iPhone 13 series could be portless, reported TechNave.

The iPhone 11 series are excellent smartphones, and the new iPhone SE 2 has a large appeal. This year's iPhone 12 series is interesting. However, some people might want to wait for the iPhone 13.

Rumors have mostly been centered on the iPhone 12. We have also seen iPhone 13 rumors surface, and it seems we could see significant changes onboard its series as well, reported Gotta Be Mobile.

iPhone 13 Design

Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging are now the norms. Smartphone producers are currently looking into delivering entirely portless devices.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in 2019, the California-based tech giant would release a premium iPhone that proffers a "wireless experience" with the first-ever removal of the Lightning charging port.

It seems that the whole iPhone line-up is not about to lose the charging port. We should expect a more gradual transition instead.

Display

A new rumor claims that the 2021 iPhone could add a faster-refreshing dynamic display that would undercut iPhone 12 prices.

On a new episode of "Front Page Tech," Prosser stated Chinese manufacturer BOE apparently continues failing to meet Apple's stringent expectations for offering displays. He remarked if BOE could not manufacture the LTPO OLED display as Apple had requested, then Samsung and LG Display would have to take over to ensure the iPhone 13's displays were up to the tech giant's standards.

To Go Portless

A wild theory is that the iPhone 13 Pro Max would be lower in price since going portless means less hardware stuff. The company could also make the iPhone 13 mini portless as well to become smaller.

Prosser explained in the YouTube video, "Not all iPhones next year will be port-less, but one will be." He added the brand new magnetic MagSafe feature acts as "the bridge between lightning and port-less."

Face ID System

Apple's 2021 smartphone models would reportedly have a refreshed Face ID system.

Larger Batteries

Apple's 2021 smartphone models can feature larger batteries courtesy of the technology found in their AirPods Pro headphones.

