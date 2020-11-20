Through downloading health and fitness apps on your smartphone, people could now easily maintain a workout routine and a balanced diet in the comfort of their home. A healthy lifestyle is within your reach.

Health and Fitness Apps to Help Achieve a Healthy Lifestyle

Smartphone apps make tracking your habits and mapping out your fitness goals more conveniently.

One benefit of using technology over traditional pen and paper tracking methods is that all the information you need is stored in one place, reported My Record Journal.

A healthy body sustains a healthy mind. Nothing is more inspiring than immediate results, indicated Digital Trends Report.

1. Fitness App by Apple

Apple replaced its legacy Activity app with the new Fitness app with iOS 14 and watchOS 7.

The old application has been existing since 2015 when Apple introduced the original Apple Watch, reported My Healthy Apple.

2. Centr by Chris Hemsworth

Centr is commonly known as the health and fitness app created by actor Chris Hemsworth, Beyond that, it is also basically a meal planner, a meditation coach, and a fitness app all rolled into one.

The Centr app consists of nearly a thousand workouts, hundreds of meditation exercises, and hundreds of recipes.

3. MyFitness Pal

This app has become one of the top fitness apps among fitness enthusiasts. With over 50 million installs, the app has topped the charts.

Its purposes are as follows: losing weight, having a healthy routine, toning up, establishing habits, exercising, or starting a new diet.

4. Rebel App

Rebel is an application created for individuals who want to lead a healthy lifestyle with the aid of meal planning and workout experts.

The app involves exercise routines in varying levels, healthy recipes, and meditations. This mobile app is designed by Filipino celebrity fitness enthusiasts Erwan Heussaff and Nico Bolzico.

5. Map My Run by Under Armor

This application is a convenient way to detect the speed, distance, and route of your jogs or runs.

Some notable features include an audible notification for each mile ran and a simple push-to-start GPS tracking option. Map My Run's GPS Feature records your routes.

6. Sworkit

Sworkit is one of the top-rated health and fitness applications on Google Play and the App Store. With more than 400 workouts and customizable programs, this is designated for all fitness goals and levels.

There is no need for a gym membership or weights for the app.

7. Beach Body on Demand

The very name of this app is a promise in itself which could be deemed as lofty for some people. Fortunately, Beach Body on Demand was created in such a way that the promise made by its name could be a reality.

Exercises are streamed through the application or via the official website of the app.

8. 7-Minute Workout

Supporting Google Fit, this workout app is another top health and fitness app featured by Google Play. 7-Minute Workout is popular for its weight loss and cardiovascular system training.

It has been scientifically proven that workout routines made this are a notch above its contemporaries.

