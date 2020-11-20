The differences in night photographs compared to the iPhone 11 Pro are subtle. But there is one feature new this year and found only on the two iPhone 12 Pro models: the Night mode portraits.

Apple has launched four new iPhone models this 2020 at varying price points, including a new "mini" version, so it may be harder to navigate the most suitable iPhone for you. All four iPhone models are out in the market now.

The iPhone 12 Pro features a triple primary-camera setup at the back accompanied by a LiDAR sensor and a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. Compared to the majority of Android smartphones, there are no fancy 64/108MP sensor cameras featured on the iPhone 12 Pro, reported Gizbot.

The improvements are not always apparent, but the stunning primary camera makes the iPhone 12 Pro Max the iPhone to beat in photography. Arguably, the best smartphone camera available in the market reported WhistleOut.

The iPhone 12 Pro camera system takes low-light photography to new heights with a larger jump on iPhone 12 Pro Max with the Ceramic Shield delivering four times better drop performance. These improvements are rooted in a larger sensor and a new form of lens stabilization compared to the iPhone 12 Pro.

The new LiDAR feature, a sensor technology, is visible in the camera array on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. LiDAR stands for light detection and ranging, improves portrait mode effects and low-light focus, and uses lasers to assess depth, reported CNET.

For selfies using the iPhone 12 Pro, there is a camera with a 12 MP 1/3.6-inch sensor behind a 23 mm-equivalent f/2.2 lens and a Structured Light (SL) sensor for depth-sensing to simulate background blur. The four iPhone 12 models share this hardware.

The larger sensor in the iPhone 12 Pro Max results in less noise. However, the difference is subtle and only becomes apparent in 100 percent of crops.

The iPhone 12 is great for portraits, and that one purpose of iPhone cameras. They are very flattering photos for people, so portrait photography remains to be their strength as opposed to other smartphone models.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 47 percent larger sensor, a brand new "sensor shift" stabilization system for low-light, a faster ƒ/1.6 lens, and a SO sensitivity that is 87 percent higher.

A larger sensor means more pixels, and a larger sensor can allow the user to pack in more pixels. But we are at a point of diminishing returns in megapixel wars. Instead, the tech giant company decided to make the photo sites larger because one of the essential aspects of image quality images is signal to noise.

The night mode photography feature was promoted by Google as it emulated the example of Android smartphone makers and Pixel smartphones. Apple was quite late to the party and added the feature with the iPhone 11 series. Now, with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, it has increased its leverage.

