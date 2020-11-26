You are probably well aware of what is up for watching on current television. However, you might have missed out on old shows that were gems in their time up until now.

Streaming services first aired classic shows. They are now creating their own original content which provides many options for viewers to watch new shows. It is a simple pleasure to delve into an old series either to watch all episodes or skip around to one's favorite episodes.

Classic shows first appeared on TV before streaming technology was utilized. Some shows date as far back as the late 1950s and some have only recently been made available on modern streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Video, and Hulu, reported 24/7 Wall St.

Here are some classic shows that have stood the test of time:

1. 'I Love Lucy'

Everyone loves Lucy. This show features the grande dame of comedy, Lucille Ball, who still draws millions of American viewers in syndication. This prominent show dates back to the dawn of the television era -- from 1951 to 1957. It was very influential for remarkable innovations including taping before a live audience to capture genuine laughter, reported Best Life.

"I Love Lucy's" skits remain timeless fun. It still prompts hearty laughs until today, smoking featured in the show aside when you are watching with little ones.

2. 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

This TV show was perhaps the definitive workplace comedy and a landmark series regarding female TV characters. Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) was an independent, unmarried woman whose career is a top priority and not finding a man. In the 1970s, this made an indelible political statement, reported another article from Best Life.

The series was warm and funny with characters perfectly cast and popular enough to launch three spinoffs: Phyllis (starring Cloris Leachman), Rhoda (starring Valerie Harper), and Lou Grant (starring Ed Asner).

3. 'Alfred Hitchcock Presents'

Learn about horror and tension with the Master of Suspense, director and auteur Alfred Hitchcock. Starting from the playing of the series' iconic theme music and Hitchcock's shadow emerging to fill in his popular outline, viewers know what to expect in 26-50 minutes (depending on which season you watch) of exhilaration.

The anthology series features Hitchcock introducing each story that involved crime and deceit.

4. 'Our Friends in the North'

In 1996, Peter Flannery's show was lauded as a landmark drama and made household names out of Daniel Craig, Christopher Eccleston, Gina McKee, and Mark Strong. The series navigated through the highs and lows of its Tynesiders characters from their aspirational teenage years to the ailing middle-age life.

The series also tacked serious issues including class, slum housing, politics, and police corruption.

5. 'Twin Peaks'

The question posed is: who killed Laura Palmer? There is no easy answer as "Twin Peaks" is a mind-bender disguised as a mundane, small-town tale. Beneath the nice facade lies an exploration into humanity's nature.

Creator David Lynch also throws in numerous mystical, parallel universe, and demonic themes for fun.

