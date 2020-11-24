The miniseries concept was a popular attraction during the late 1970s and 1980s. Cable then revived the format in the 2000s. These miniseries include looking back at some of the biggest historical events of all time to unsparing crime dramas.

Short and sweet, the best miniseries in television history pack much emotion and narrative into less than a season of episodes. They strike the golden mean between keeping the viewer wanting more and creating a satisfying ending.

The Best Miniseries of All Time

Data from Parrot Analytics displayed that "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things," and "The Walking Dead" have been very popular during the lockdown. But after many months of staying at home and uncertainty, it could be time for fresh content to indulge in while ordering takeout.

Enter the miniseries; the perfect format for quarantine life. If a movie is too short, but getting involves with a new show takes too long, the sweet spot is a good miniseries, reported Fox News.

1. 'Unbelievable'

Based on a true story, "Unbelievable" navigates through the investigation of a series of rapes that ushered in two detectives to clear a young woman's name alleged of lying about her own sexual assault.

One of the pair of detectives had been hardened by disillusionment while the other is more compassionate. They work together to catch their own guy.

2. 'When They See Us'

This limited series about the wrongfully charged men in the Central Park Five case is an emotionally heavy depiction of a real tragic event in history.

The 4-episode series focuses on racial profiling and corruption in the New York Police Department (NYPD) as a group of young African-American men are targeted for an abhorrent crime and led to a trial with little evidence. The retelling is sadly relevant.

Also Read: 5 Best Series Finales in TV History, Viewers Want to Watch them All Over Again

3. 'Rich Man, Poor Man'

This series is based on a novel from the late 1960s. "Rich Man, Poor Man" is the tale of affluent Rudy Jordache (Peter Strauss) and his rebellious brother Tom (Nick Nolte).

It is considered the first breakout TV miniseries. A sequel followed, but the initial series stays relevant.

4. 'Safe'

Tom is a devastated British surgeon and widow who is fighting to create a sense of normalcy for his two daughters with the death of their mother.

The eldest daughter Jenny (Amy James-Kelly) disappears from a wild party. Her distressed father goes on a mission to find her. His quest to discover Jenny's whereabouts led to unearthing a few secrets that the people closest to him would have preferred to remain furtive.

5. 'Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell'

This is ideal if your cup of tea is the likes of "Harry Potter," and "A Discovery of Witches." Add "Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell" to your list. It is an epic tale of alternate-history fiction interwoven with actual historical events.

This enthralling miniseries is a big-budget depiction of Susanna Clarke's debut novel of the same name.

Related Article: 2020 People's Choice Awards Top Moments: Demi Lovato's 'Unengaged' Joke, Ellen Degeneres Thanks Fans

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.