In June 2020, pop star Miley Cyrus announced that she was celebrating six months of sobriety. In a new interview, Zane Lowe from Apple Music asked the singer about her journey to being clean, and Cyrus admitted that she "fell off" during the start of the pandemic.

Cyrus' relapse

The "Wrecking Ball" singer admitted that after her relapse, she is now two weeks sober, according to Apple Music.

The singer also delved into the decision to sober up, saying that she had to protect herself once she turned 27 so that she won't end up like other superstars who died at age 27, including Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison.

Cyrus said that just like a lot of people, she also struggled during the pandemic. She said that she was not sober the last couple of months, and she also talked about her struggles with alcohol and the choices made when she is drunk.

The singer said that she does not have a problem with drinking; she has a problem with the decisions that she makes once she is drunk. She added that she had wanted to wake up "100%."

It is important for Cyrus to be honest about her progress, both with herself and her fans because she said that self-reflection is the key to growing from the experience.

As a child of the country megastar Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus has always been aware of all the artists who came before. She said that the impulse towards sobriety came as she approached her 27th birthday.

Cyrus did not want to become the next member of the infamous "27 Club" of which artists died at the age of 27. She said that her turning 27 made her want to get sober because so many icons passed away at that age. She added that it is a very pivotal time.

The 27 Club

According to Rolling Stone, the "27 club" has become of the most elusive and the most tragic coincidences in Hollywood history. The term became known after Kurt Cobain's death in 1994.

Rock fans connected Cobain's death to his age, which is the same age to that of Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Brian Jones, and Jimi Hendrix, according to Insider.

When singer Amy Winehouse passed away at the age of 27 back in 2011, the club attracted even more attention to the significance of the age. While the club has been connected to musicians, it has expanded since many young actors and artists have also passed away due to addiction, suicide, and accidents.

One example was child actor Jonathan Brandis back in 2003. His death is a dark reflection of the frequent downfall of former child stars.

Brandis began acting at the age of six; he was a part of soap operas and sitcoms before graduating to films like Stephen King's "It."

In 1993, at the age of 17, he got his big break in the popular series SeaQuest DSV. He was known as the heartthrob of his time, and he received thousands of fan letters. But the show got canceled in 1996, and he struggled to maintain his fame and career.

In 2002, he was set to appear in "Hart's War" with Bruce Willis and Colin Farrell, but his scenes were cut. In 2003, at the age of 27, he committed suicide by hanging and was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

