Pop star Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The two young couple are frequently targeted by the media and rumors about their relationship keep going around. Are they having a marriage crisis?

Cheating scandal?

The cover of the tabloid Who States that the Biebers have been affected by a cheating scandal. The story itself is about Carl Lentz, the head of a megachurch who recently admitted to having a mistress and cheating on his wife.

The couple were both extremely shocked and disappointed when Carl's confession came out, according to an unnamed source. Fans of Justin Bieber noticed that the young couple were no longer following the former pastor on Instagram and that Carl and his wife also unfollowed the Biebers in turn.

Also Read: Naya Rivera's Former Husband and Estate File Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Says Drowning Was 'Preventable'

The tabloid claimed that this loss of faith will leave Justin and Hailey very vulnerable. The tabloid also explains that Lentz and Bieber first met at one of the singer's concerts back in 2008 and they had only gotten closer since.

The article also quotes Hailey saying that the church is everything for them, so Carl's scandal and the disillusionment could lead to testing times for the young Hollywood couple.

A bait-and-switch

The site Gossip Cop investigated the matter and stated that Who's article is a perfect example of a bait-and-switch story. In massive letters, the tabloid says "marriage crisis" but in small text it states who is actually having the crisis, and it isn't the Biebers.

The actual couple in question is Carl Lentz and his wife, Laura, whom he cheated on. It is intentionally misleading to put the words "cheating scandal" beside the Biebers on the cover of the tabloid, only for the actual cheater to be Carl Lentz.

Bieber left the church

Page Six has reported that Justin Bieber had grown disillusioned with Lentz years ago for being an "opportunistic leach", according to a source. Bieber has also already moved on to a new spiritual adviser as Lentz tries to repair his damaged image.

While the news about Carl Lentz's cheating scandal surprised the Biebers, it is not going to cause any issue on their marriage. Their Instagram accounts just shows that they are still very much in love.

Tabloid sham

Who is an outlet known to create rumors about different Hollywood stars. Justin Bieber is also one of their targets. After a massive fight on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the tabloid stated that Bieber friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner would never talk again.

While the sisters did get into a fight on the show, the footage was months old and Kylie has since expressed regret. Scott Disick, the ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian, is said to have been dating Megan Blake Irwin, but it turned out to be false.

There are also a lot of tabloid articles claiming that Bieber is unfaithful. NW stated that the singer fantasized about his exes and claimed that Hailey was getting plastic surgery to look more like Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Those claims are of course not true and there are also no sources to prove the claims.

Related Article: Trouble in Paradise? Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Marriage Hanging by a Thread, Tabloid Claims

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.