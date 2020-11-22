Donald Trump Jr., US President Donald Trump's oldest son, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to journalist Tyler Pager, the 42-year-old did not contract the novel coronavirus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, but has not become infected.

Jacobs noted that Trump's senior adviser contracted the fatal coronavirus earlier this week and has been under self-quarantine at a private location.

According to a spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr., "Don tested positive earlier in the week and has been in quarantine since he received the test result" and affirmed that he is "totally asymptomatic and following all recommendations from doctors," reported Alkhaleej Today.

Trump Jr. is the most recent case in a surge of coronavirus infection at the White House which involves Trump, First Lady Melania, and Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump.

On Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter that his son was doing "very well" following the disclosure of the diagnosis.

The son of the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Andrew Giuliani, also stated he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The news came as the United States reported a record daily cases of over 195,000 daily cases.

According to the president's oldest son on Instagram on Friday, "Apparently I got the 'rona. You wouldn't know it based on anything that I felt or have seen. I've been totally asymptomatic."

Trump has repeatedly made efforts to diminish the danger posed by the respiratory illness.

The United States is the nation most affected by the virus in the world with over 11.7 million cases and over 252,000 fatalities. It is undergoing a second wave of the pandemic.

Fourteen-year-old Barron Trump made a swift recovery after being also diagnosed in October.

Trump Jr. is known as a firebrand speaker who contributed a major role in his father's presidential campaign.

On October 1, Trump himself tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center the following day. In his orbit, senior adviser Hope Hicks was the first to contract the virus.

Trump Jr. has made his presence known on Twitter by fiercely defending the Trump campaign's allegations that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. He has not appeared in person in recent days.

He shared a video on Instagram on Friday to remark he caught the virus but that he was asymptomatic and was self-isolating for copious precaution.

Next week, due to the number of cases in the United States, authorities in numerous cities advised people to stay home for Thanksgiving Day celebrations which is a period when Americans would travel to commemorate the occasion with their families.

Along with the arrival of the news, the US pharmaceutical group Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech submitted an application this Friday to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for authorization to market their COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first producers to do such in the United States or Europe.

