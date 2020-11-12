President Donald Trump visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, making an official public appearance for the first time since the United States election results in order to partake in the yearly presidential rite. He honored veterans in a ceremony amid steady rainfall.

First Public Appearance

Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden attended on Wednesday simultaneous, separate events commemorating Veterans Day. Trump visited the cemetery for a somber wreath-laying ceremony.

He was joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and his second lady Karen Pence.

In observance of Veterans Day, Trump wrote in a proclamation for the holidays, "On Veterans Day, we pause to pay tribute to all who have proudly worn our nation's uniform. We enjoy the privileges of peace, prosperity and freedom because of our veterans, and we are forever indebted to them beyond measure," reported VOA.

The band performed the National Anthem as Trump and his first lady arrived at Arlington. Donned with a blue tie, he paid homage and stood in silence in front of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, prior to briefly touching the wreath.

He spent 10 minutes in public honoring the United States' war veterans, a semblance of normalcy for a White House that is preoccupied with a president ruminating his options.

Trump has yet to make comments in person regarding Biden's clinching of the presidency, reported AP.

As military fanfare bolstered across the memorial plaza, the president raised his hand in a salute to American heroes in uniform. Vice President Pence and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie put their right hands across their chests, reported Daily News.

American veterans have fought to defend the United States, its interests, and its values. The veterans have eradicated terrorists, defeated tyrants, and secured freedom in their home country and abroad.

Amid defiance of the loss of his reelection bid, Trump did not speak at the ceremony. He had not held an official public event since Thursday.

Trump did not arrive at the tomb until after the slated start time of 11 AM ET.

He and his campaign are setting forth with legal challenges disputing vote-counting procedures in numerous states. Trump has prompted prosecutors to find the fraud he alludes to.

The incumbent president's visit was overall solemn and quiet.

He has spent the previous few days tweeting allegations of voter fraud. Prior to setting off for the solemn honoring at Arlington, Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to take a swipe at "fake pollsters" and pointed out that a Republican city commissioner who justified the tabulation of ballots in Philadelphia was not a true Republican. Meanwhile, the secretary of state in Georgia, where Biden has a lead of an estimated 14,000 votes, made a declaration of a hand recount of all votes in the presidential race.

