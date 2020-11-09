As the United States and the world were gripped by the suspense of the election, an old episode of "The Simpsons" has resurfaced, suggesting the show cryptically predicted the outcome.

Footage from the animated series shows an election map with a hauntingly similar party split to that of Biden and Trump in the 2020 presidential race for the Oval Office. This left viewers appalled that the cartoon had once again made an accurate political foretelling.

"The Simpsons" is popular for making predictions on events transpiring in the real world. Following the foretelling of the presidency of Donald Trump in an episode 20 years before, Matt Groening's series seemingly had some scenes quite similar to the current election scenario.

Producers of the hit show cautioned that if President Trump is re-elected back into the White House for another term, things would go unfavorably, reported the Mirror.

A recent episode named "Treehouse Of Horror" saw the TV show's cartoonist Matt Groening delivering a stark warning to viewers regarding Trump.

The series' latest cryptic episode tells us that if Americans do not vote in the 2020 election, things will become dire. It was expected to scrape in a last-minute dig at Trump prior to United States' citizens going to the polls to utilize their democratic right, reported Metro.

After viewers had a chuckle at the Fox show's preemption of what would transpire if you do not vote, fans have been left stunned by an eight-year-old clip that displayed red and blue states split in the U.S. "The Simpsons" fans unearthed a video of Mr. Burns endorsing Mitt Romney in 2012.

Also Read: Trump Campaign Keeps Fighting, Files At Least 7 Lawsuits

The 2012 episode showed Mitt Romney going head to head against Barack Obama. The cartoon millionaire tried to get a dog to select between the candidates. Prior to this, he pointed to the blue and red split state map.

"The Simpsons" was created by Matt Groening, and fans have been enjoying Springfield life since 1989.

Numerous "predictions" of the show have been debunked. The most striking example was when some audiences alleged an episode foretelling George Floyd's death. The prediction turned out to be based on a fan-made photo.

And after appearing to foretell Trump's presidency, "The Simpsons" made a subtle swipe at him ahead of the 2020 United States election. In a clip posted on Twitter from an episode that aired in the U.S. two weeks ago, Homer Simpson appeared in a polling booth deciding who he should vote for as president.

According to Homer, while attempting to cast his ballot, "President, that's a stumper ... can I write in Judge Judy," reported Yahoo.

Many people suggested that the show had "done it again" and that makers of the show "do predict everything." Others were surprised that the cartoon had only managed to get Arizona wrong, where Biden had leading votes.

Related Article: Kamala Harris Makes History as the First Black Asian Woman to Become US Vice President

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.