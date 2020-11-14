President Donald Trump delivered his first public remarks regarding an update on the COVID-19 vaccine development on Friday.

According to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, scientific head of Operation Warp Speed, two vaccines and two therapeutics may receive emergency use permits before the year-end, which means that millions of United States citizens can start receiving vaccinations this December.

Slaoui stated, "We plan to have enough vaccine doses available for use in the U.S. population to immunize about 20 million individuals in December, and another 25-30 million per month on an ongoing basis from there on," reported USA Today.

President Trump remarked on Friday that while Pfizer's novel coronavirus vaccine would be forthcoming and disseminated by April, New York will not receive shipments due to Governor Andrew Cuomo's denunciation of the Trump government's vaccine rollout plan.

In his first public remarks since the mainstream media's projection of the November 3 election results, Trump updated the press at the White House Rose Garden on Operation Warp Speed.

Ruminating over significant challenges ahead, Trump offered a positive update on the race for a vaccine for the pervading coronavirus pandemic.

He remarked that an emergency use permission for Pfizer's promising new vaccine would come "extremely soon."

He declared that "right away, millions of doses will soon be going out the door" after final approval arrives, providing an update on his administration's efforts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine creation and dissemination.

According to Trump, "In July, my administration reached an agreement with Pfizer to provide $1.95 billion to support the mass manufacturing and distribution of 100 million doses, with the option to purchase a total of 600 million doses shortly thereafter. Our investment will make it possible for the vaccine to be provided by Pfizer free of charge," reported NPR.

Cuomo has stated he would not take the Trump administration's advisory that the vaccine is safe, so he has selected his panel to approve it. Many other states are undertaking the same move.

Trump remarked, "As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exceptions of places like New York state where, for political reasons, the governor decided to say, and I don't think it's good politically, I think it's very bad from a health point, but he wants to take his time on the vaccine, he doesn't trust where the vaccine's coming from," reported CBS News.

Trump snapped the longest duration of silence in his regime before making the public address. He touted the effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed, his government's initiative to set forth the production of a vaccine, prior to taking a swipe at his home state. Trump said Cuomo does not trust where the vaccines are coming from.

He called the United States' work on the vaccine the "single greatest mobilization in U.S. history" in pioneering and creating vaccines and therapies in record time, which is five times faster than the eight to 12 established years.

