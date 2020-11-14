Four Michigan voters filed a lawsuit asking to cast out 1.2 million ballots from the counties of Wayne, Washtenaw, and Ingham allegedly for electoral wrongdoing. The lawsuit was filed at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan on Wednesday.

Named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Lena Bally and Gavriel Grossbard from Oakland County, Carol Hatch of Eaton County, and Steven Butler from Jackson County.

According to the lawsuit, "sufficient evidence exists to place in doubt presidential-election results" in the three counties that represent 1.2 million votes of the about 5.5 million votes cast in the recently-held election.

The lawsuit points explicitly to "issues with transparency, fraudulent changing of dates, a software glitch, clerical errors, illegal votes, and many other issues and irregularities," as reported by the Washington Examiner.

The document sent to the federal courts mentioned many news articles and reports of fraud by the Republicans.

The desired outcome being asked by the lawsuit is "To declare that the inclusion of illegal votes in identified counties violates Voters' right to vote under the First and Fourteenth Amendment by vote-dilution disenfranchisement and to invalidate them."

Also read: Arizona Voters Claim Sharpie Pens Given by Sneaky Cheaters Ruined Their Ballots

Aside from the recently filed lawsuit, Wayne County is also targeted by a federal lawsuit filed one week after the election by the Trump campaign, also allegedly for electoral wrongdoing.

Examples of suspected electoral cheating were doubtful transparency, dates not accurate on the votes, software malfunction, errors by the election office, illegal voting, and many more issues about the voting process, as cited by the Western PA News.

Should the judge rule in favor of the plaintiffs, it would flip enough votes to President Trump's advantage.

Before the recently filed lawsuit and the federal lawsuit, two have already been filed earlier, which also alleged massive election fraud. However, both did not prosper.

Democrat nominee Joe Biden is leading Trump by a margin of 150,000 votes in Michigan.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson denied the allegations of electoral wrongdoing, claiming that their election process was smooth and had no issue.

"In Michigan, I am proud to confirm that all valid ballots, and only valid ballots, have been counted, securely and accurately, and that our election results reflect the will of the people," Benson had said following the tabulation of the initial results. Also, to clear doubts about the state's electoral process.

The electoral process in Michigan and other states have been highlighted by disputes in poll counting. The Republicans have complained of many instances of election fraud and claimed to have proof of these alleged suspicious activities.

Aside from Michigan, the Trump campaign has also filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania, as cited by Reuters.

The federal lawsuit will prevent the two states from certifying Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election.

Related article: Chinese Americans Are Divided by the U.S. Elections and Some Have Swung to Blue

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.