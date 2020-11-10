The last few storms that happened are hopefully the last ones in the hurricane season. Affected locations are not looking forward to another hurricane.

This year the Atlantic hurricane season has tremendously affected many areas. Most are thinking when will the battering from its end, especially those who have suffered from them.

There have been 29- record-breaking storms that have slammed and battered those living in the storm belt in this season. Those in the U.S. and affected areas hope for a reprieve from it, reported USA Today.

There have been 12 storms that have touched landfall in the U.S. that exceeded a previous season a hundred years ago. Sheer numbers of storms have forced weather scientists to get names from the Greek alphabet.

Typically, by November 30, the season ends. In contrast, November is when storms should be less. But that was not the case in 2020.

Recently several storms were followed by another one in affected areas that were struck when it made landfall. Soon after Eta passed through central America, it was followed by Hurricane Theta on early Tuesday when it formed. Such a succession of storms was record-breaking too, in just one season.

So far, Theta is located in the northeastern Atlantic Ocean. The storm is close to hurricane strength on early Tuesday but is no threat to land areas close to it, the National Hurricane Center stated.

Eta pounded Florida with a massive downpour, while tropical storm Eta soaks South Florida after hitting landfall in the keys. With threats of nearing the Gulf Coast this week.

Next up under observation is a budding storm call Iota, that is closer to the Caribbean Sea. Speculation is that it won't be forming until this week, the Hurricane Center said. At this time, it is unknown where the storm will hit landfall.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, who sent an email to USA TODAY," while this season is seemingly going on forever, there does appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel."

Other parts of the Atlantic might be affected. Is there a chance that the season for hurricanes to go beyond November 30?

According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Randy Adkins who told USA TODAY, that activity would be ongoing until December.

Klotzbach is not definite about hurricanes moving into December, which lacks data. Quoting the source, "Typically late-November and December storms tend to form in the subtropics and are often associated with systems that originate as non-tropical similar to what the subtropical eastern Atlantic low-pressure area that the Hurricane Center is monitoring now."

Most December tropical storms and hurricanes are not expected. In 1887, there was only one season that was recorded. To date, there is only one storm forming up in December.

One of the worst is the 2005 season, which is hurricane Katrina, one storm developed in late December. This particular season went on till 2006. Tropical Storm Zeta was active in the Atlantic, said the Hurricane Center.

