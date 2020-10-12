Hurricane Delta has been one of the most widespread storms that have hit recently. After the fury, the first casualties are declared by Louisiana officials.

The state is one of the states sledgehammered by the hurricane. Rains and wind came with it. Widespread wreckage is all over, efforts to bring order has revealed the unfortunate casualties, reported Fox News.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards, an 86-year-old man from St. Martin Parish perished on Sunday when a generator inside a shed got damaged when topping. The generator could have been going non-stop but did not give it a rest that caused the accident.

Early Sunday, a report by Florida officials indicated another death during the storm. A 19-year-old tourist from Illinois died accidentally drowned by a strong riptide caused by the storm's remains in the Gulf Coast.

The hurricane made a landfall Friday night in southwest Louisiana, considered a Category2 storm that lessened over land. The weakened state that wrought damage followed Hurricane Laura when the latter struck earlier.

Laura's death toll is at 32 people; 7-dead on the day it lashed the areas affected by it. Casualties died by suffocation caused by the generators creating carbon monoxide that killed them.

One storm after another in six weeks battered this part of Louisiana on Sunday. Winds and rained ripped tarps all over, twisted metal, and power lines destroyed affected communities.

After Delta has dissipated, those who left their homes come back to the roads with debris and damaged homes too. Some were lucky enough to sustain less damage to their homes compared to others.

When Delta came unto land, it took out power to 350,000 customers in Louisiana for two days. Creole township had winds of 100 mph that struck a recovering area after Laura's onslaught. The winds of Laura measure 150 mph on Aug 27.

With less power, Delta did much damages in parts of Georgia, Carolinas, and Virginia with heavy rains caused by it. This storm had the power to destroy a railroad track that caused an accident. A freight train got itself derailed in Atlanta. This sparked a fire that made the residents leave their homes but went back soon after. Several crew members were hospitalized and released by the doctors.

One of the towns affected badly is Lake Charles, pummeled by Laura's power that left many habitations and buildings damaged. Affected were 8,000 Louisiana residents who left their homes for safety courtesy of Laura. They are still in these shelters on Sunday, rehabilitated if their communities are not finished. Added to the shelters are 850 from the Delta evacuees.

Lake Charles town had the remains of the debris still lying around, but the newest storm has added to the undisposed wreckage from the earlier hurricane. The Mayor, Nic Hunter, said that 15 inches of rain by Delta did not make things easy.

It is only now that Hurricane Delta casualties are getting counted, but it has been dreadful for everyone affected.

