Joe Biden would be seated in office as America's 46th president of the United States on January 20 but he already has a stance on COVID-19 relief. He developed the Emergency Action Plan to Save the Economy as part of his campaign, a document that offers insight on the direction he is headed once he is sworn in.

According to Biden, "Our work begins with getting COVID under control. We cannot restore the economy... until we get it under control," reported CNET.

Helping the Economy Rise Again

Preceding the election, President Donald Trump guaranteed stimulus would flow if he comes out as President-Elect. Before Joe Biden's inauguration, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated she hoped to get novel coronavirus relief passed.

The Senate resumed in session on November 9 with a plan for a new stimulus package anticipated to be the focal matter. Republican and Democratic lawmakers remarked they are prepared to prioritize relief efforts, reported another article from CNET.

United States citizens who are anticipating the next stimulus package could be in for some good news as a second $1,200 check would possibly arrive prior to the end of the year following the presidential election results, reported The US Sun.

On January 20, Biden would be inaugurated as the 46th president, but we still do not have a timeline for when Congress would commence drafting a 2nd relief bill.

The President-Elect is known in DC circles as a supreme dealmaker, the throwback politician with the special ability to lend an olive branch to the Republican Party's VIPs.

Also Read: President-Elect Joe Biden to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic, Economy

Biden's negotiating prowess would be subject to an early test in the midst of renewed stimulus talks amid the transition period to the White House and then eventually when he is seated at the Oval Office, reported Yahoo.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wasted no time naming their COVID-19 task force, vowing to remarkably increase testing and plan to utilize the Defense Production Act to produce more protective equipment for frontliners. The United States reported an average of over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily over the past week.

Lawmakers are slated to return to Washington this week. According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who recently won his bid for reelection to his Kentucky Senate position, work on a new aid bill is "job one."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set forth a $2.2 trillion relief bill, declining the White House's $1.9 trillion proposal.

Washington could be a changed place when the Senate returns on Monday to commence the final stretch of its term prior to Biden's inauguration. Top politicians and lawmakers appear motivated to pass another COVID-19 relief stimulus package before 2020 ends. They associated funding to halt the prevalence of COVID-19 by administering money into the economy through a second stimulus check and additional weekly unemployment benefits.

Biden is anticipated to reveal more details of his COVID-19 response plan this week involving more stimulus aid for US citizens.

Related Article: Did 'the Simpsons' Predict the United States Election 2020?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.