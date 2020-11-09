President-elect Joe Biden and his advisers planned this week to exhibit a far more affirming strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic than that of President Donald Trump's. Biden could take a more proactive role in the future weeks in congressional, reported The Washington Post.



Biden's proposals involve aiming to secure funds for bolstering COVID-19 testing, investing $25 billion in vaccine production and dissemination, acquiring extra protective equipment including masks and gowns, and negotiations over an economic stimulus package.

He would summon a novel coronavirus task force on Monday to evaluate the top problem confronting him when power is transferred to him in January, while President Donald Trump pursues lawsuits to hold on to his office.

Biden is slated to meet with an advisory board co-headed by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Yale University Associate Professor Marcella Nunez-Smith, and former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler to surmise how to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic that led to 237,000 American fatalities, reported Reuters.

Biden is set to inherit a mangled American economy that never fully recuperated from COVID-19 and could suffer again as new infections are surmounting.

The once robust recuperation has displayed signs of gasping after federal aid diminished, reported AP.

2 Acute Challenges

When Biden takes office, he would have to confront the United States' two most acute challenges: a ravaging pandemic and the economic damage it has brought upon the country.

The Democrat would have an uphill climb to enact the bold policy agenda that many supporters anticipated.

Alongside the two, he would have to tackle nationwide unrest due to racial injustice and increasing concerns over climate change.

He also would be dealing with all those problems with Republicans still possibly holding control of the Senate.

On the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic, cases are surging across the country as many states are in their eighth month of implementing social distancing measures. On the matter of the economy, he reportedly would have to get creative.

Blocking a January surprise in Georgia's runoff election, with the possibility of Republicans maintaining control of the Senate, it would reportedly deny Biden the unified control of the government that his forerunners enjoyed when they were elected. With traditional relief and stimulus guidelines inhibited by opposition party obstinacy, Biden could still pass policies designated to resuscitate the hard-hit service sector.

The United States is beginning to recuperate from a historic dwindling in growth and tens of millions of job losses resulting from the world's largest COVID-19 outbreak, which spoiled the earlier healthy economy and contributed to voters' decision to oust the incumbent president in the presidential election.

The 77-year-old former vice president promised a series of policy departures from that of Trump's, including rewriting the tax code, raising the minimum wage, diminishing the nation's carbon emissions, and investing massively in infrastructure.

Biden's aides are looking to seize the momentum from his victory to initiate decisive action on the major crises crippling the U.S.

