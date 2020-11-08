Kamala Harris had the historic achievement of being the first woman of color and South Asian woman to be elected as the United States Vice President. Before the Democratic candidate Joe Biden selected her as his running mate, some party operatives disputed she was too ambitious and questioned her qualifications.

First Asian, Black Woman to Become Vice President

From her early childhood, Harris was taught that the path to racial justice was long.

She would usually speak on the campaign trail of her parents, immigrants drawn to the civil rights bout in the US, and of her ancestors who had paved the path.

The reality of what Harris' nomination meant seemingly receded into the background of a campaign narrative that was dominated by a ravaging pandemic, live debates much like wrestling matches, and the consequences of the Democrats' move to shift to drive-in rallies and virtual fundraisers.

Harris, a senator of Indian and Jamaican heritage from California, is the first woman of mixed race to be elected in the position in the White House.

She ran for President in the 2020 Democratic campaign but found it difficult to gain traction in the field and quit the race months before Biden was nominated as the party's presidential candidate, reported Inside NE.

In a video posted to social media, Harris addresses Biden, "We did it, we did it Joe. You're going to be the next president of the United States!" reported BBC.

More than a year ago, the senator hoping to win the Democratic presidential nomination launched a vigorous attack on Biden over race amid a debate.

The 56-year-old during the race for the Democratic nomination depicted herself as a "progressive prosecutor" who supports law enforcement reforms.

She eventually quit the race in December 2019 with low polling numbers and later gave Biden her endorsement.

Harris is the daughter of immigrants.

"This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," she wrote on Twitter.

Women of color are reportedly often scrutinized more closely than other people and are condemned in different terms. Many of them have been judged for their ambition and passion falsely perceived as a threat.

When she spoke on stage in Texas briefly prior to the election, Harris spoke of being singular but not solitary in her role. She remarked that Black women never walk in rooms alone but they are all in that room together.

In the midst of the campaign, racists and misogynists deftly emerged to diminish and take a swipe at Harris.

On Saturday evening, she stood onstage outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., in her white pantsuit will all of its associations to the women's suffrage movement and an American flag affixed to her lapel.

