The Trump campaign has filed at least seven lawsuits in the key battlegrounds since Election Day to contest the ballot counts. The president issued a statement on Saturday refusing that Democrat President-Elect Joe Biden had won and vowing his campaign "will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," reported Mint.

Trump Campaign Keeps Fighting

Incumbent President Donald Trump has consistently remarked there is one place he would like to determine the outcome of the 2020 United States presidential election: the Supreme Court. He reportedly would have a difficult time getting there.

After the declaration that Democrat candidate Joe Biden had won the highest office in the land, the Republican and his allies made it transparent that he does not plan to concede anytime soon.

Trump has spent months making allegations of fraud in the election. He vowed on Saturday to move forward with a legal strategy in the hopes of overturning the state results in favor of Biden and led him to win in Tuesday's vote.

The lawsuits from the previous couple of days relating to the presidential election include Georgia and Pennsylvania's votes.

A federal judge in Philadelphia dismissed his campaign's attempt to halt the ballot count in Philadelphia, reported CBS Pittsburgh.

Donald Trump's campaign is also suing to throw out mail-in votes lacking evidence of identification that voters correct during an extended deadline duration from November 10 to 12. Since such votes have not been cured yet, they would not be included in the current vote count and would not be able to impact the election results if thrown out.

The Trump campaign threatened but did not file a lawsuit claiming voter fraud in Nevada. A similar GOP-led lawsuit alleged one scenario of voter fraud failing in court on Friday due to a lack of proof. A lawsuit claiming Sharpie markers invalidated ballots in Arizona was dropped on Saturday.

Less than half an hour after the news of Joe Biden's victory, Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, alleged that Philadelphia's electoral system, which had contributed to Biden's proclamation, was riddled with fraud. It was the most recent indication that, even as Trump's chances of victory evaporate, his campaign would continue to fight the outcome in court, reported Time.

The suits have not yet provided examples of prevalent voter fraud.

If Biden's lead grows in the electoral college vote, few of the lawsuits may have a real opportunity to change the final outcome of the election.

For the past few days, Trump has leaned into the idea that the high court must get involved in the election as it did in 2000.

According to Trump, "Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," reported Hawaii Tribune Herald.

