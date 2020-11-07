Joe Biden has been the proclaimed president-elect and Senator Kamala Harris is slated to become the highest-ranking woman in the country's 244-year existence. In his victory speech on Saturday night, Biden vowed to "be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States."

Joe Biden Pledges to Unite America

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday. He pledged to revive political normalcy and a spirit of civic unity to tackle surging health and economic crises. This makes Donald J. Trump a one-term president after four years of reign in the Oval Office.

Biden's victory was courtesy of a repudiation of Trump by millions of voters and was delivered by an unlikely union of people of color, women, young and old voters, and a sliver of disaffected Republicans.

The Democrat captured the White House after a bitter campaign that divulged the nation's deep divides.

Biden garnered a remarkable lead in Pennsylvania on the fourth day of the counting of votes following the Election Day.

Victory Speech

The president-elect delivered his first remarks at a Wilmington victory party following his declaration as winner of the presidential election on Saturday. He went up onto the stage donning a black mask, black suit, and light blue tie, reported KPBS.

After his projected lead in Pennsylvania, he has won 279 electoral votes that overtook the 270-vote threshold required to win.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris vowed to reveal a team of scientists and experts on Monday who would advise them in tackling the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democrat president-elect called for an end to "a grim era of demonization in America," vowing for unity in a nation smeared by racial unrest, a pandemic, and an economic recession.

Addressing the US hours after his proclaimed victory, he remarked he will work "to win the confidence of the whole people."

According to Biden at a drive-in rally in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., "I pledge to be a president who does not seek to divide, but unify, who doesn't see red states and blue states, but only sees the United States," reported The Wall Street Journal.

World Leaders Express Hope After Biden Win

World leaders immediately congratulated Biden on his victory on Saturday, applauding it as a chance to secure global democracy and celebrating the significance of the US having their first woman vice president.

Among the world leaders who expressed their congratulations included French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Message of Healing

Biden conveyed his message of healing for the United States as horns from hundreds of cars and cheers could be heard between his words, "America has always been shaped by inflections points, by moments in time we've made hard decisions about who we are what we want to be. Folks, we stand at an inflection point," reported USA Today.

