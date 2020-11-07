Joe Biden continues to lead in Georgia, but it is still not adequate to call the remarkably tight race now that it will have a recount. Biden surpassed Trump in the tabulation on Saturday morning and is now ahead by mere 7,248 votes, with almost five million ballots cast across the state.

According to Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, he expects a recount because of the razor-thin margin for the presidential election in the key battleground.

He stated, "With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," reported CNA.

"Interest in our election obviously goes far beyond Georgia's borders." He added that Georgia's final tally has huge implications for the United States, reported Politico.

Possible Recount in Pennsylvania as Well

A recount is also probable in Pennsylvania, where a recount is automatically initiated if the margin of victory is within a certain percentage point.

The declaration comes after Republican candidate Donald Trump's campaign remarked on Wednesday it would request a recount of the votes in Wisconsin.

Georgia's Recount Process

Raffensberger remarked that the recount process is and will remain open and transparent to monitors. Nominees must be within half a percentage point of each other for a recount to be conducted.

According to Georgia's Secretary of State, "The focus for our office and for the county elections officials, for now, remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately. As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," reported NPR.

An estimated 4,400 votes separated the two candidates.

According to Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling, they are literally witnessing a margin of less than a huge high school.

Biden and Trump were locked in a tight competition on Friday, with Biden edging ahead to get the 270 electoral votes required to clinch the presidency. For Donald Trump, Georgia is a state he should win over.

Biden's Lead

Biden holds 49.4 percent of Georgia's tally of votes compared to Trump's 49.3 percent, leading by just 0.08 percentage points.

The state possesses 16 electoral college votes.

Raffensperger stated the stakes and emotions are high on both sides. He added that the disputes would not distract them from their work.

The majority of Georgia's votes come from Gwinnett County, Atlanta.

However, other ballots are outstanding as military and overseas ballots could still be received through Friday. Voters whose ballots were marked as inadequate due to missing information could "cure" them on Friday.

Claims by Trump

Trump has leveled a surge of allegations against the system of counting presidential ballots. He led initial returns in many states due to early tallies, including primarily in-person Election Day votes. Such votes skewed towards Trump.

Transparent Count

Sterling underscored that the count in Georgia would be thorough and transparent.

