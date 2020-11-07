A voter applies for an absentee ballot but, for some reason, never sends it in. When the said voter arrives at their precinct to vote personally on Election Day, they would not be permitted to cast a regular ballot.

Their name has been flagged in the voter list as they applied to vote absentee. But they would not be turned away; such voters could cast a provisional ballot.

There has been increased uncertainty over the process of vote-counting as the presidential election has been too close to call. The tabulations are close in a number of states, and the total number of votes left to count are occasionally unclear, reported WGRZ.

Provisional ballots are used by voters if there is a question regarding their eligibility when they present themselves at the polls. Such ballots are slowing the counting of the election three days following the closing of polls. There can be adequate provisional ballots to impact the race in battleground states, reported NBC News.

If you go to your polling place and there is a minor problem with your voting credentials, you would likely be given a provisional ballot. These ballots could play a crucial role as the presidential election comes down the wire.

An Outlier

Election officials are turning their attention to the outliers. Other than provisional ballots, outliers include military ballots and damaged ballots.

Any US citizen under federal law should always be allowed to cast a provisional ballot at a polling place despite their registration status being unclear.

Also Read: Georgia Will Have a Recount, Biden Leads by Slim Margin

Provisional ballots are not tallied on Election Day, and they go into a separate, sealed box. They will be counted if the county board of registrars identifies them as legitimate in the days immediately after Election Day.

Election officials are required to give the voter who received a provisional ballot a way to determine whether or not their ballot should be counted. This is an online lookup in numerous states.

Provisional ballots are only used when a voter has an issue that is required to be resolved prior to their vote being able to be counted. This is the reason they take longer to process than regular ballots. They can also be imposed legal action and challenges.

Such ballots are a fallback when a voter cannot immediately prove they are eligible to vote when they appear at the polls. Their information might also not match what is listed on voter rolls.

This year's presidential election is on track to be deliberated by a slim margin in a few key battleground states where provisional ballots are among the key votes.

They are a confusing part of the voting process, partly due to the fact they are managed differently from state to state. Officials would accept the ballot but hold it aside as questions are worked out.

Related Article: Here Are the Rules of Recount in Key Battleground States

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.