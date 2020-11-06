The tabulation of votes shows former Vice President Joe Biden securing a commanding lead in the electoral college. President Donald Trump's chances of victory potentially rest on a recount of key battleground states' votes.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia is likely to go through a recount of the presidential election's votes due to a slim margin.

Recount laws per state

We rounded up recount laws in some battleground states. Recounts could only be established under certain circumstances, and the laws vary from state to state. They rarely change the outcome of a race, reported CNBC.

"Statewide recounts almost never overturn more than a few hundred votes," according to Ken Kollman, professor of political science at the University of Michigan.

Arizona

An automatic recount is triggered when the margin of victory between a pair of candidates is less than or equal to 0.1 percentage points of all votes. There is no scheduled deadline for its completion, reported Reuters.

Alaska

Alaska initiates an automatic recount if two candidates following the initial vote tallying are tied. It accepts requests for a recount from campaigns that suspect irregularities as long as the request is filed within five days of the result, reported Fox News.

Georgia

The recount law in Georgia indicates that it is not automatic, and a candidate could request a recount if the margin of triumph is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points. For the deadline, the recount should be requested within two business days following the certification of the results.

Pennsylvania

An automatic recount will be initiated in this state if the winning margin is within 0.5 percent. This recount will be required to be commanded by the secretary of state by a week from Thursday. It would commence by the end of the month and should be completed within six days.

Nevada

The recount law for Nevada is that a nominee, who has been defeated, could request a recount, notwithstanding the margin of victory. For the deadline, a recount should be requested within three business days following the state's vote canvass. The candidate asking for the recount would pay.

Michigan

The rules imposed in Michigan is that an automatic recount could be conducted for a margin of fewer than 2,000 votes and that candidates could request for a recount. The election certification deadline is November 23.

North Carolina

An automatic recount is permitted. It could be conducted if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 1 percent point. For offices ruled by the state board of election, the deadline to order a recount is 12 p.m. on the second business day following the vote canvass. For offices led by a county board of elections, the deadline is 5 p.m. on the first business day following the vote canvass.

Wisconsin

An automatic recount is not allowed in the state, but candidates could request one if the margin of victory is less than 1 percent. If the margin is less than 0.25 percent, Wisconsin will pay for it. Trump's campaign has vowed to request a recount in this state.

