Joe Biden remarked that it is "clear" he is going to clinch the presidency. The Democratic presidential nominee expressed his confidence that the final tabulation would fall in his favor, indicating he would win with "a clear majority, with the nation behind us."

The Democrat has again persuaded the United States citizens to remain patient and calm, as ballot-counting is underway in some states that hold the key to the White House.

According to Biden in an address from Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday, "We do not have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers are clear we will win this race. Look at the national numbers; we are going to win this race with a clear majority, and the nation is behind us. We've gotten over 74 million votes," reported Aljazeera.

This was after a rollercoaster day that commenced with Biden taking the lead in two key battleground states. However, as vote counts trickled in over the course of the day, there was insufficient information to project a winner, reported Barrie 360.

Biden persuaded faith in the counting process, as President Donald Trump continued to allege that the presidential election was being stolen from him.

Biden remarked, "Democracy works - your vote will be counted," Biden said. "I don't care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen. People will be heard. Our journey is toward a more perfect union."

Current Numbers

Biden is currently in the lead with 253 electoral college votes to Donald Trump's 214. The Democrat needs to have greater votes in Pennsylvania (20) or two of Arizona (11), Nevada (6), Georgia (16), or North Carolina (15) to win his bid for the presidency, reported ChronicleLive.

Biden went up ahead of Trump by over 28,000 votes in Pennsylvania, where a victory will give him the electoral votes required to win as President-elect. He also expanded his leads in Georgia and Nevada.

The Democrat nominee noted he has already won the most votes in the history for presidential candidates. According to him, a record number of US citizens "chose change over more of the same."

While Biden is six electoral college votes away from winning the presidency, Trump is leading in North Carolina that could provide him 15 electoral votes. He needs to hold on to the three other states to secure a win.

The counting process' delay is an aftermath of the unprecedented number of people who resorted to mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden leads vote counts in the key battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. His potential win would see Trump leaving the office in January after a term of four years.

He announced that his two main priorities when he is seated in the presidency are gaining control of the pandemic and fixing the economy, bringing the country together as a nation.

