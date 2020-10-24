The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's release were a big step forward from the iPhone 11 series. However, the models have a shorter battery life over 5G. The good news is that Apple can still do something about this in the form of the upcoming iPhone 13.

An increasing number of people across the globe are lining up to purchase the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. A few weeks later, the next models in the series will follow: the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, reported Micky.

iPhone 13: Possibly Better Than iPhone 12 for Killer Features

The features of Apple's iPhone 13 would be much like a holiday wish list for numerous tech enthusiasts as it incorporates several upgrades sought for in the iPhone 12.

Faster 5G Modem

Qualcomm recently made an announcement that the Snapdragon X60 5G modem, the new 5nm baseband chip, relatively made progress over its predecessor, the Snapdragon X55. Rumors then come to light that Apple would tap Qualcomm for Snapdragon X60 modems as a feature for the iPhone 12 series.

However, a recent teardown video displayed that all iPhone 12 models are equipped with the Snapdragon X55. A licensing agreement indicated that the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup could feature the faster 5G modem, in turn, reported Wccftech.

It is within the public's knowledge that the creation for the next generation iPhone commences around one year prior to the most recent smartphone launches. Apple is expected to be already developing iPhone 13 prototypes in its secret laboratories.

At the point when COVID-19 became severe, Apple was supposedly well beyond the point of no return as iPhone 12's specs, design, and supply chain were possibly finalized. Past reports indicate that Apple would equip both Touch ID and Face ID on the iPhone and that the decision is slated for 2021.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro Review: Which One Should You Buy?

The public may witness Touch ID back on the iPhone in 2021, albeit in a new and modernized form, according to two prominent Apple leakers, @L0vetodream and Jon Prosser.

Leaker @L0vetodream tweeted, "MESA uts for iPhone." It may appear as a typo, but "MESA" actually refers to Touch ID and "uts" means under the screen.

The iPhone 13 would most likely feature the newer Snapdragon X60 modem.

In April 2019, Apple and Qualcomm concluded a two-year-old squabble over patent licensing.

iPhone 13 Touch ID

The iPhone 13 prototype is claimed to use a Touch ID sensor hidden under the display. The active area covers the bottom half of the screen for convenient access. On a new Apple device, the iPad Air 4 introduced Touch ID for the first time in some years. The sensor is set up on the power button.

MagSafe Wireless Charger

It is rumored that Apple's new MagSafe wireless charger could come collated in the iPhone 13's box. This will help the smartphone become a portless device.

It is reportedly early days to talk about iPhone 13 rumors. Thus, the classic warning of taking leaks you see or hear with a grain of salt is underscored.

Related Article: iPhone 12 Review: Buy Because of the Camera Not Because of the Battery

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.