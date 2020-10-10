The iPhone 12 is slated to be launched on October 13 at the Apple Event with numerous anticipated upgrades over the iPhone 11. One important matter is that there are reportedly four iPhone 12 models, which is more than the three models of the iPhone 11.

The unveiling of the iPhone 12 has a determined date, but the new phones' shipping would be scheduled in October or November. If you are inspired to update from 2019's iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12, you may be wondering: What are the precise distinctions?

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Distinctions

Rumors indicate how the iPhone 12 will possibly stack up against the iPhone 11. One may decide to buy a new iPhone now or wait it out and mull over the best ways to sell or trade an old iPhone model, indicated New on News.

Instead of a declaration of three new iPhone models, like in 2017, 2018, and 2019, the tech company will reveal four models. Release dates, prices, and colors were leaked due to a Google-translated Weibo post from a leaker named Kang.

Leaks indicate the iPhone 12's particular features compared to the iPhone 11. One of them is that a new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will have a smaller screen than the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro.

The rumor mill has revealed how the iPhone 12 will possibly be a good opponent against the iPhone 11. The largest differences between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 will possibly be the specs, reported CNET.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that similar to the iPhone 11; the iPhone 12 would remain to feature curved glass edges around its display. The tech expert has referenced 2/2.5D glass in his various report on the iPhone 12's lineup.

Also Read: Survey Reveals Robust Interest in iPhone 12 Features From Android Users

Improved Cameras

This is regularly the case with new iPhones. You could anticipate the iPhone 12's cameras to be a notch over the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 has a Night Mode for capturing photographs. An ultra-wide-angle camera is also included to add additional details in photos alongside an excellent quality video camera.

Size

There would be an iPhone 12 measuring 6.1 inches, similar to the regular iPhone 11. The Pro phones are banked on to come in two sizes: 6.7 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1 inches for the iPhone 12 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are 5.8 inches and 6.7 inches.

Prices

The pricing of the iPhone 12 is yet to be reported until October. One iPhone 12 price leak surmised the four models' costs. Compared to the iPhone 11 has a starting price of $699, the iPhone 12 would start at $649 for the 5.4-inch unit, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would start at $749.

Bolstered Refresh Charges

A theory suggested that the iPhone 12's display would have a 120Hz refresh rate and a ProMotion display, which one would notice in the iPad Pro. The iPhone 11 and most telephones refresh at 60 frames per second or 60Hz. Some models including the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Galaxy S20 refresh at 120Hz.

5G Connectivity

The iPhone 11 does not provide 5G connectivity, contrary to many people's beliefs. One of the anticipated biggest new features of the iPhone 12 is its next-generation 5G cellular connectivity.

Related Article: Apple Watch Heart Monitor Not Reliable? Device Sends Healthy People to Doctor

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.