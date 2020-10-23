The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's insides are almost identical, according to a Chinese tech channel's teardown video. The phones use the same L-shaped logic board. The only difference is the LiDAR connector, which is missing on the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

The $799 iPhone 12 and $999 iPhone 12 Pro support newer and faster 5G networks and have upgraded cameras, updated design, and better screens.

iPhone 12 Series

Apple announced four new phones last week: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and two Pro phones iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Aside from all the usual camera, processor, and feature upgrades, the big news is that the four phones will support 5G, reported CNBC.

How to Purchase

The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders are beginning their arrival, and retailers could now sell Apple's most recent smartphones. If you missed pre-orders, you could still order either model, but ship times if you purchase from Apple range from November 5 to November 19, which is dependent on the specific model you would buy, reported CNET.

The arrival of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro marks the beginning of a new generation of iPhone. Both smartphones have a new hardware design, support for 5G, and camera improvements that are a remarkable step away from the iPhone X generation of devices.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's Optimal Performance

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro promise optimal performance with their new A14 Bionic chip. Both iPhones have distinct similarities with essential differences.

Design and Colors

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro have the same classic iPhone 4-inspired design with flat sides. The smartphones have narrower bezels in contrast to 2019's iPhone 11 lineup alongside a general thinner and lighter body. A notch contains the Face ID sensor and the front selfie camera.

A Tricky Choice

The iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro debate poses to shoppers a bit of a difficult choice. There are many key differences to discuss, especially down to their prices.

Sizes

The iPhone 12 comes in two sizes: 5.4 inches and 6.1 inches. The iPhone12 Pro measures 6.1 inches.

The difference in Design of iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 have glass and aluminum designs. Meanwhile, Apple reserves the stainless steel body for the iPhone 12 Pro smartphones.

Cameras

A key difference is in the camera module: the iPhone 12 Pro has a LIDAR sensor and 12MP telephoto zoom lens, which are not present on the regular 12. Apple does not readily divulge this, but certification listings indicate that the standard 12 is equipped with 4GB of RAM while the Pro series comes with 6GB of RAM.

Battery Life

The ‌iPhone 12‌ and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ possess identical 2,815mAh batteries. This explains why they provide the same battery life.

Apple possibly had to cut down on battery size to make room for 5G components and new camera technology in the Pro models.

Conclusion

Most people should opt for the iPhone 12, but the iPhone 12 Pro is your best bet if you want additional camera techniques.

