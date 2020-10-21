The iPhone 12 has plenty of new things that surpass its predecessors. In addition to the usual upgrades including a faster processor and improved camera, there is a new OLED screen, new design, new charging and accessory ecosystem with MagSafe, and 5G.

For the first time, Apple's newest iPhones work with 5G, the ultra-fast fifth-generation wireless networks that would theoretically allow users to download a film to their devices in seconds. One concern, though, is that the speedy 5G networks have not been launch everywhere.

The usual updates were implemented in the iPhone 4, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. The first time there are four brand new iPhones released at once: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, reported CNET.

iPhone 12 Review: Buy For the Camera But Not For Battery

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models will be released in November. Both models are possibly more interesting, but it is likely that the base iPhone 12 would be the top seller out of the series of new iPhones, reported Canada News Media.

Also Read: iPhone 12 Comes With No Charger, Earphones

Ahead of its official release on Friday, the first teardown footage of the iPhone 12 was released. The focal point of the teardown is on comparing the iPhone 12 with 2019's iPhone 11. It was indicated in the video that the iPhone 12's OLED display is remarkably thinner than the display of the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12's main takeaway is that users should purchase it for the camera and not for the 5G.

According to Techcrunch's Matthew Panzarino, "the iPhone 12 is fun, bright and utilitarian," and "does feel quite a bit lighter," when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, reported The Mac Observer.

After going through a battery test, the iPhone 12 did not have the best results. In contrast to an Android model, Apple's new smartphones are trailing behind devices with the best phone battery life. This is especially true over 5G networks.

The new price for the standard iPhone 12 received a $150 bump to $1349 which is an increase in price in contrast to 2019's $1199 iPhone 11.

According to News Corp national technology editor Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson, she lauded the iPhone 12 by its 5G capacity. She noted that Apple has alleviated a similar hit to battery life that dented earlier 5G phones from other creators.

The iPhone 12's size is at 5.8 by 2.8 by 0.3 inches (HWD), which is the same size and width as that of the iPhone 12 Pro. It has a bright, reflective back.

Video is where Apple is excellent at, offering smooth-looking stabilization merely in competition with that of Samsung. The primary wide-angle camera featured on the smartphones has a more swift lens that allows more light, the best overall camera system one could find.

With its 5G feature, it could connect to sub-6 and mmWave 5G in the United States. The iPhone 12 Pro does not have better 5G support than that of the iPhone 12.

Amid a pandemic-induced economic fallout, the iPhone 12 could be a hard sell. But it is guaranteed that the iPhone 12 has an elegant design, brilliant camera, upgraded display, and promising MagSafe ecosystem.

Related Article: iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: What Are the Differences?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.