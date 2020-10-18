The iPhone 12 was recently released by tech giant Apple. The twist is that it has no accompanying charger or earbuds. Users have condemned the company for the move and would have to purchase them separately.

The new smartphones, the iPhone 12, and other models in its lineup have prompted enough buzz for the topic to be trending on social media. The attracted attention is not just about the iPhones as Apple underscored that it pushed in highlights in between the release of subsequent iPhone models. These include HomePod Mini, a Siri-powered home assistant like Google Home or Amazon Alexa, and its goal is "net-zero climate impact."

iPhone 12 Comes With No Charger, Earphones

iPhone12 means a lighter, smaller box with 70 percent more product on a shipping pallet. This would reduce carbon emissions by 2 million metric tons annually and could be compared to removing 450,000 cars from the road yearly.

Apple cited environmental reasons for not including a power charger or headphones with the iPhone 12. According to the tech company, it aims to remarkably diminish carbon emissions by not having to create the accessories in the first place. This is in addition to lessening the shipping box size for each iPhone purchased, reported 9to5Mac.

The white wall plug would have come in the box of all Apple mobiles for 13 years. This was halted in the release of the iPhone 12 series.

Apple stated the entire iPhone 12 series would not come with a power adapter in their boxes. Apple's wired earbuds, the EarPods, would also be missing, reported The Sun.

The smartphones come with a mere USB-C to lightning cable for the eco-friendly move in both the production and shipping of the devices.

According to Lisa Jackson, who supervises Apple's environmental policy and social initiatives, removing such products from the boxes would make the packages smaller and eventually positively impact the environment.

Apple also touted that among the environmental benefits of not including such accessories is that it alleviates the mining rare-earth elements usage. With the accessories left out, the iPhone 12 models ship in a narrower box.

According to Apple's website, "As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones, or purchase these accessories separately," reported MacRumors.

"Customers already have over 700 million lightning headphones, and many customers have moved to a wireless experience with AirPods beats or other wireless headphones. There are also over 2 billion Apple power adapters out in the world, and that's not counting the billions of third party adapters," according to Jackson, reported USA Today.

The environmental benefits can be offset by buyers purchasing chargers and earbuds separately.

Apple made the declaration during its October 13th launch.

If the user still has small square chargers from Apple with an ordinary USB plug on it, you would not be able to use it with the new iPhone 12 box cable, which uses a different connection.

