Three hundred fifty million out of the 950 million iPhones in the market are slated for an upgrade. The anticipated feature of the iPhone is the 5G and sales prospects are already looking promising.

According to the online marketplace SellCell, they surveyed 2000 United States-based Android users to evaluate if their brand loyalty is under threat. Thirty-three percent of the participants stated that they might opt for the iPhone 12 as their next device, reported Phone Arena.

iPhone 12's Features

To be made available in three sizes, the new model would be driven by the A14 Bionic. The highest-end models exhibit a triple camera setup with an OLED screen and LiDar scanner as its customary, reported Phone Arena.

Apple launched two new wearables in a virtual event on September 15, the Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, and multiple iPads. The company kept quiet regarding the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max during the event, reported CNET.

The next diminutive-sized iPhone would not be the most inexpensive iPhone in the globe. The rumored iPhone 12 mini could provide the compromise sought by enthusiasts of the iPhone 4, the most iconic Apple smartphone of all.

One feature that has been touted about the iPhone 12 is the new Touch ID that was featured in the iPad Air. Apple has gotten rid of the Touch ID since Apple featured the Face ID in its phones, reported India Today.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 mini is seemingly the most interesting new iPhone 12 that the tech giant Apple will release. It would be the best small phone for individuals who prefer to use handsets with one hand and the most compact new iPhone in years.

iPhone 12 Configurations

All configurations are slated to be driven by the new A14 Bionic chip and all configurations are anticipated to feature 5G. Only Pro models would include super-fast mmWave support.

Display Technology

For richer colors and more authentic blacks than an LCD, the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini is anticipated to have an amenable OLED display with Y-OCTA integrated touch. The ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max would have 10-bit color for more vivid, striking colors, a richer variety of color gradations, and XDR classification.

What Would Make Android Users Switch Brands?

Rather than the iPhone 12 itself, the X factor has a lot to do with the iOS. An estimated 56 percent of the participants could consider the iPhone 12 due to longer software support. Meanwhile, according to 48.8 percent of the respondents, they may purchase the iPhone 12 for more rigid privacy protection. These two factors are more linked to iOS than the tech giant's phone in line.

The compact factor is also a large consideration as the entry-level model, to be known as the iPhone 12 mini, will likely exhibit a 5.4-inches screen. Forty-eight percent of the participants stated they would buy the iPhone 12 mini if they decided to update devices.

