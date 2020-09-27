The anticipation for the launch of four new iPhones is not enough. Tech giant Apple is also preparing to launch a small-screen iPhone 12 Mini that would be smaller than 2019's smallest iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro, with a 5.4-inch display.

The iPhone 12 Mini is slated to be released in October. With the expected reveal rapidly approaching, some have been able to conjure quite a detailed picture of the next flagship phone's features.

iPhone 12 Mini

Another tipster suggested that the Mini name is coming to the iPhone line-up through a photo of case stickers posted by user DuanRui on Twitter.

The smallest 5.4-inch case mentions the Mini name as displayed. These iPhone 12 Mini leaks did not come from well-known sources so it should not be taken as confirmed. However, rumors are starting to gain small momentum as the official launch gets closer, reported Tech Radar.

According to extensive leaks, features include the A14 Bionic chip, OLED displays, and 5G connectivity. The yet-to-be-released models will possibly come in three sizes: 6.7-inch, 6.1-inch, and 5.4-inch.

iPhone 12 Lineup

The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to include iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple is expected to launch the four new phones in the iPhone 12 family, reported MacRumors.

The circulating photo displaying alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases coming from Apple's Ireland international distribution center somehow confirms that one iPhone is likely to be named iPhone 12 Mini.

The iPhone 12 mini name makes sense considering Apple's product line that involves the iPad mini and Mac mini. There was even an iPod mini in the past. Comparing to the Cupertino company, it has so far avoided the "mini" moniker for its iPhone series.

Also Read: iPhone 12 Release Date: Apple Fails to Present iPhone 12 Due to 'Strategic Mistake'

The leak further indicated that the 6.1-inch model will simply be named the iPhone 12 in contrast to earlier reports that alluded that the model will be named iPhone 12 Max.

Mac Rumors reported that "according to a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple's international distribution centre in Ireland, one of the iPhone is likely to be called iPhone 12 Mini."

The online leaker last month posed images of an iPad Air pamphlet displaying an all-screen display that turned out to be a true leak.

The leaks will also help users identify between the four iPhone 12 models. That rumored worth of $649 appears to a pipedream now, but it is probable that the baseline price will not be increased.

According to analyst DA Davidson, he believes that the entry-level iPhone 12 could be the claimed 4G model. This coincides with the majority of other reports suggesting that Apple will release an LTE-only model early next year.

A UK carrier EE recently told employees in an internal broadcast that the new iPhones will garner assistance with 5G and that their debut is just "days away," with Apple's services chief Eddy Cue also making a video appearance during the event.

What makes the iPhone 12 mini more feasible is that the tech company already has an iPad Mini and a Mac Mini so it would not be the first time that the moniker was used.

Related Article: Apple Face Mask Designed With Special Look for Retail Employees

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.