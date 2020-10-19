Miley Cyrus divulged a devastating detail about her pet dog's accident on the set of "The Voice." The "Hannah Montana" actress revealed her pet named Little Dog was electrocuted upon chomping on wires on the set of "The Voice."

The 27-year-old worked as a judge on the singing competition from 2016 to 2017.

Dog Was Electrocuted on 'The Voice'

The pop singer shared the story while she made a guesting on "Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show" on Thursday. The dog bit into a wire while the production was ongoing.

According to Cyrus, "This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine. You know on sets there's, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, 'Who's going to win The Voice?' And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone's watching and all of a sudden, we notice she's convulsing and she's getting electrocuted," reported HWY Safety Radio.

She continued that one cannot open Little Dog's mouth because the person attempting to open her mouth is also being electrocuted but her dog was eventually fine.

Cyrus sang a powerful cover of "Zombie" by the Cranberries amid her three-song set from Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles as part of the Save Our Stages Festival virtual benefit. The event was in support of independent music venues. She also performed "Midnight Sky" and a cover of "Boys Don't Cry" by The Cure.

She did not expound on how Little Dog was rescued but assured fans that her dog is doing fine notwithstanding the bad occurrence. She said Little Dog is "thriving" at her Nashville home.

Immediately grabbing someone of something being electrocuted could result in being electrocuted as well. It was presumed that "The Voice" crew and Cyrus struggled to tackle the accident as the dog suffered from biting down on the set wire.

People on the set first noticed that Cyrus' dog was convulsing and getting electrocuted.'

She recounted the incident as a sad one but added that everything was handled deftly.

Cyrus is known for her fondness of animals as she has multiple dogs and previously had pigs as pets. In 2019, the "Malibu" singer informed fans that her pig named Bubba Sue and latterly Pig Pig had passed away.

Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter served as a coach on the 11th and 13th season of "The Voice." She was also as an advisor on the 10th season, reported The News International.

Back in August this year, she rescued a bulldog that wandered to the Fresno's North Central Fire Protection District Station 58 Fresno, California.

According to Jacob McAfee, the station's deputy fire chief, "The crews said she was covered in fleas and smelled really bad. You could tell she had been out wandering for quite a while," reported The Blue Mountain Eagle.

